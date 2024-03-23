Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-03-23

Written by on March 23, 2024

  1. ocie stockard – therell be some changes made
  2. jimmy wakely – oklahoma hills
  3. the range riders – stomp
  4. f – hound dog
  5. freddie bells bell boys – rompin and a stompin
  6. clifford king – jump with you baby
  7. flying lizards – dizzy miss lizzie
  8. kacey musgraves – cardinal
  9. carla olsen – have harmony will travel
  10. loretta lynn – i fall to pieces
  11. hannah connolly – stuck in place
  12. harmonica frank ford – doodlershoop a boop a oop
  13. bill mack – crazy baby boogie
  14. sun shine boogie – old joe clark boogie
  15. shirley ann lee – how can i loose
  16. dion – i aim to please
  17. dion – stop drop and roll
  18. hollies – maybe baby
  19. wilko – oh lonesome me
  20. tommy ridgely – fly in my pie
  21. caravan palace – villa rose
  22. goldfrapp – clowns
  23. breezers – no problems
  24. casper mcquade – songs i cant write
  25. pee wee cayton – blues after hours
  26. pee wee cayton – fiddle dee dee
  27. arlen roth – games people play
  28. vince taylor – brand new cadillac
  29. many short samples – brand new cadillac
  30. louis michot – amourette
  31. louis michot – acadiana culture backstep
  32. coley park – milky moon
  33. tiny topsie – miss you so
