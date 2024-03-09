Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-03-09



  1. cliff bruner – –
  2. cliff bruner – –
  3. sally star – ockn cow girl
  4. allen brothers – bow wow blues
  5. albert hammond – dont bother me babe
  6. amanda richards – first there was
  7. dark holler – clarence ashley
  8. fred eaglesmith – jenny smith
  9. desiree cannon – baby
  10. desiree cannon – tower
  11. eilen jewel – breakaway
  12. eilen jewel – crooked river
  13. chico farrill all star cubans – perfidia
  14. levon helm – im gonna play the honky tonks
  15. joe bennet – black slacks
  16. slim gaillard – sooney rooney
  17. jonathan pewynton – goin crazy
  18. halm – hey papa
  19. halm – way too late
  20. tyler childers – whitehouse road
  21. hi risers – the night bo diddley came to town
  22. lazy lester – i hear yuo kno
  23. several samples – lucky lips
  24. nappy brown – dont be angry
  25. sean riley and the water – truck route blues
  26. sean riley and the water – dance me one more time
  27. pogues – if i should fall from grace with god
  28. shane macgown – r n r paddy
  29. daniel romano – you can steal my kiss
