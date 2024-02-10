Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-02-10

- handsome molly – grayson whittier
- nick nack song – ridgelsfountain citians
- james intveld – somewhere down the road
- amanda colleen williams – im on fire
- amanda colleen williams – appalachia kid
- louise hoffsten – mess of blues
- louise hoffsten – mystery train
- bob dylan – beyond the horizon
- bo diddley – mule train
- bob dylan – levees gonna break
- rick nelson – down along the bayou country
- malcolm macclaren – carmen 1985
- jimmy rodgers – travelin blues
- lummie lewis merrymakers – travelin blues
- britti – keep runnin
- unknown – roll over beethoven
- charlie feathers – roll over beethoven
- charlie feathers – tongue tied jill
- ben elliot and the fenmen – money
- bloodshot bill – impresto
- mavis staples – crying in the chapel
- gosdin brothers – try and catch the wind
- jimmy lefave – try and catch the wind
- weyes bloos – sad eyed lady of the lowland
- shemian – 1927
- floyd tillman – i almost lost my mind
- floyd tillman – each night at nine
- floyd tillman – slippin around
- bob dylan – rollin and tumblin
