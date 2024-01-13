Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-01-13

  1. eskimo brothers – criple creek
  2. many samples – cripple creek
  3. cliff bruner – lucille from mobile
  4. bop a lena – unknown
  5. emmett miller – lovesick blues
  6. bunney lunham – kurraka
  7. amy rigby – dancing with joey ramone
  8. sarah gayle meech – tennessee love song
  9. julien hoffpauir – m. emilie
  10. louis michot – amourette
  11. randale am strand – shake baby shake
  12. hollies – peggy sue
  13. hollies – maybe baby
  14. charles wesley godwin – country roads
  15. dolly parton – cant get no satisfaction
  16. derailers – what ever made you change your mind
  17. don messer – broken diown piano
  18. matt berry & rosie mcdermott – blues inside of me
  19. chapin sisters – cryin in the rain
  20. van morrison – green rocky road
  21. muireann bradley – green rocky road
  22. muireann bradley – shake sugaree
  23. louis michot – acadiana culture backstep
  24. social distortion – ring of fire
  25. julie arsenault – riverdale bridge
  26. john easdale – long cool woman in a black dress
  27. many samples – get along home cindy
  28. paige lewis – a pretty good time
  29. nicole atkins – dancing in the dark
  30. nathan graham – pride
  31. eilen jewel – crooked river
  32. tyler childers – rustin in the rain
