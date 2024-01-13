Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-01-13

- eskimo brothers – criple creek
- many samples – cripple creek
- cliff bruner – lucille from mobile
- bop a lena – unknown
- emmett miller – lovesick blues
- bunney lunham – kurraka
- amy rigby – dancing with joey ramone
- sarah gayle meech – tennessee love song
- julien hoffpauir – m. emilie
- louis michot – amourette
- randale am strand – shake baby shake
- hollies – peggy sue
- hollies – maybe baby
- charles wesley godwin – country roads
- dolly parton – cant get no satisfaction
- derailers – what ever made you change your mind
- don messer – broken diown piano
- matt berry & rosie mcdermott – blues inside of me
- chapin sisters – cryin in the rain
- van morrison – green rocky road
- muireann bradley – green rocky road
- muireann bradley – shake sugaree
- louis michot – acadiana culture backstep
- social distortion – ring of fire
- julie arsenault – riverdale bridge
- john easdale – long cool woman in a black dress
- many samples – get along home cindy
- paige lewis – a pretty good time
- nicole atkins – dancing in the dark
- nathan graham – pride
- eilen jewel – crooked river
- tyler childers – rustin in the rain
