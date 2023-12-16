Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-12-16

- dan mangan – losing my religion
- eliza shaddad – dont let me be misunderstood
- the harmaleighs – dancing in the dark
- joshua radin – dream lover
- tennessee bill and his boys – all sweaty freddie
- a jscheiber – boomtown baby
- the olympics – dodge city
- curtis gordon – rompin and stompin
- curtis gordon – play the music louder
- deek jackson – hey ho pt1
- deek jackson – stomp clap
- george jones and covers – she thinks i still care
- little willie john – she thinks i still care
- doug tuttle – falling to believe
- doug tuttle – saturday sunday
- cat power & iggy pop – working class hero
- tracy bonham – as tears go by
- tammy faye strarlight – ballad of lucy jordan
- hillbilly moon explosion – perfidia
- lana del ray – country roads
- lana del ray – next best american record
- dwight yoakam – 1000 miles from nowhere
- dwight yoakam – what i dont know
- dwight yoakam – what i dont know
- michael hendersonson bluebloods – ramblin on my mind
- freeneys barn dance band – croquet habit
- lonnie donegan – have a drink on me
- leadbelly & others – Take a whiff on me
- memphis jug band – cocaine habit blues
- 1V and the strange band – today
- 1V and the strange band – hang dog
- jess williamson – hunter
