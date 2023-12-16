Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-12-16

Written by on December 16, 2023

  1. dan mangan – losing my religion
  2. eliza shaddad – dont let me be misunderstood
  3. the harmaleighs – dancing in the dark
  4. joshua radin – dream lover
  5. tennessee bill and his boys – all sweaty freddie
  6. a jscheiber – boomtown baby
  7. the olympics – dodge city
  8. curtis gordon – rompin and stompin
  9. curtis gordon – play the music louder
  10. deek jackson – hey ho pt1
  11. deek jackson – stomp clap
  12. george jones and covers – she thinks i still care
  13. little willie john – she thinks i still care
  14. doug tuttle – falling to believe
  15. doug tuttle – saturday sunday
  16. cat power & iggy pop – working class hero
  17. tracy bonham – as tears go by
  18. tammy faye strarlight – ballad of lucy jordan
  19. hillbilly moon explosion – perfidia
  20. lana del ray – country roads
  21. lana del ray – next best american record
  22. dwight yoakam – 1000 miles from nowhere
  23. dwight yoakam – what i dont know
  24. dwight yoakam – what i dont know
  25. michael hendersonson bluebloods – ramblin on my mind
  26. freeneys barn dance band – croquet habit
  27. lonnie donegan – have a drink on me
  28. leadbelly & others – Take a whiff on me
  29. memphis jug band – cocaine habit blues
  30. 1V and the strange band – today
  31. 1V and the strange band – hang dog
  32. jess williamson – hunter
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2023-12-16

Current track

Title

Artist