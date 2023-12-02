Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-12-02

  1. anna mitychell – when my ship comes in
  2. buzzin cousins – sweet suzanne
  3. rigels fountain citians – nick nack song
  4. aitkin county string band – carolina stomp down
  5. rigels fountain citians – call your dog off
  6. asleep at the wheel – my window faces the south
  7. billy jack wills – jelly roll blues
  8. 13th st – 13th st
  9. dustbowl revival – call my name
  10. dustbowl revival – gonna fix you
  11. jackie de shannon – breakaway
  12. jackie de shannon – hes got the whole world in his hands
  13. irma thomas – breakaway
  14. catherine britt – in the pines
  15. bloodshot bill – im a ding dong
  16. bloodshot bill – every day
  17. lonnie donegan – puttin on the style
  18. abby hamilton – lucky
  19. abby hamilton – satisfied
  20. jimmy and johnny – cant find the doorknob
  21. aaron raitiere – your crazy
  22. aaron raitiere – single wide dreamer
  23. 6 string drag – happier times
  24. amanda collen williams – im on fire
  25. amanda collen williams – appalachian kid
  26. abby hamilton – what ever helps you sleep
  27. billy kid – old lady cancun
  28. nora jane struthers – dreamin
  29. dom flemons – charmin betsy
  30. dom flemons – goin down the road feelin fine
  31. orville nash – swamp child
  32. del vikings – big beat
  33. drifters – baltimore
Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2023-12-02

