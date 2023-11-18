Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-11-18

Written by on November 18, 2023

  1. volebeats – hamtrack mama
  2. york brothers – hamtrack mama
  3. marie williams – cat scratchin
  4. ronnie bird – last time
  5. johnny haliday – honkytonk women
  6. johnny dowd – mothers little helper
  7. levon helm – take me to the river
  8. barrence whitfield – i do my best to survive
  9. kay adams – girl in the little pink mack
  10. kay adams – down down
  11. jim lauderdale – good together
  12. bonnie montgomery – modern -day cowgirls dream
  13. grey delilse – ill back to denver you can go to hell
  14. grey delilse – bohemian rhapsody
  15. johnny duncan – old time religion
  16. clarence ashley – cuckoo bird
  17. john jacob niles – cuckoo bird
  18. the be good tanyas – cuckoo bird
  19. john deen graham – wherev it all went wrong
  20. many marina santelli samples – papas on the housetop
  21. marina santelli – these boots weremadefor walking
  22. cat power – like a rolling stone
  23. chicken bone slim – high ballin traion
  24. doug sahm and augie myers – dont fight it
  25. eilen jewel – crooked river
  26. little miss corn shuks – so long
  27. little miss corn shuks – try a little tenderness
  28. sam mcgee – lateblastn night
  29. momma molasses – other side of tennessee
  30. eli paperboy reed – to be alone with you
  31. bobby lee – reds for a blue planet
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2023-11-18

Current track

Title

Artist