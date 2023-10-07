Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-10-07

Written by on October 7, 2023

  1. benjamin dakota rogers – little ole paint horse
  2. bearfoot – kill the rooster
  3. the beths – expert in a dying field
  4. the ugly guys – johnnie b good
  5. ghost hounds – country roads
  6. bobby lord – everybodys rockin
  7. bobby lord – no more no more
  8. monroe moe jackson – no more no more
  9. monroe moe jackson – move it on over
  10. shirley spaldind – somewhere in dixie
  11. posey rorer – down in georgia goal
  12. sleepy la beef – roll over beethoven
  13. del mccory band – brakemans blues
  14. nick shoulders – whooped if you will
  15. nick shoulders – wont fence us in
  16. charlie poole – dopnt let your deal go down
  17. many short samples – young love
  18. the dirt daubers – wayfaring stranger
  19. the dirt daubers – my old kentucky home
  20. lucky blondo – multiplication
  21. hot 8 brass band – fly away
  22. merideth lane – ironies
  23. merideth lane – greyhound
  24. slim harpo – something inside me
  25. lonnie donegan – have a drink on me
  26. lonnie donegan – hard time blues
  27. the shapiros – will you still love me
  28. sarah jane scouton – dragon heart
  29. the small intestines – old town
  30. the small intestines – drinking port
  31. sarah jane scouton – wanderlust
  32. rollin in my sweet babys arms – many short samples
  33. 13th st – SBT
  34. AL PERKINS – HAMBONE BOOGIE
  35. MILTON BROWNE – talkin about you
  36. buddy and julie miller – in the throes
  37. restless – oh lonesome me
  38. clifford king – jump wih you baby
  39. van plating – the heron
  40. van plating – big time shot
  41. van plating – sugar palm club
  42. eilen jewel – crooked river
  43. handsome family – king of everything
  44. tyler childers – percheron mules
