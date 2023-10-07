Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-10-07

- benjamin dakota rogers – little ole paint horse
- bearfoot – kill the rooster
- the beths – expert in a dying field
- the ugly guys – johnnie b good
- ghost hounds – country roads
- bobby lord – everybodys rockin
- bobby lord – no more no more
- monroe moe jackson – no more no more
- monroe moe jackson – move it on over
- shirley spaldind – somewhere in dixie
- posey rorer – down in georgia goal
- sleepy la beef – roll over beethoven
- del mccory band – brakemans blues
- nick shoulders – whooped if you will
- nick shoulders – wont fence us in
- charlie poole – dopnt let your deal go down
- many short samples – young love
- the dirt daubers – wayfaring stranger
- the dirt daubers – my old kentucky home
- lucky blondo – multiplication
- hot 8 brass band – fly away
- merideth lane – ironies
- merideth lane – greyhound
- slim harpo – something inside me
- lonnie donegan – have a drink on me
- lonnie donegan – hard time blues
- the shapiros – will you still love me
- sarah jane scouton – dragon heart
- the small intestines – old town
- the small intestines – drinking port
- sarah jane scouton – wanderlust
- rollin in my sweet babys arms – many short samples
- 13th st – SBT
- AL PERKINS – HAMBONE BOOGIE
- MILTON BROWNE – talkin about you
- buddy and julie miller – in the throes
- restless – oh lonesome me
- clifford king – jump wih you baby
- van plating – the heron
- van plating – big time shot
- van plating – sugar palm club
- eilen jewel – crooked river
- handsome family – king of everything
- tyler childers – percheron mules
Reader's opinions