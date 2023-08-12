Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-08-12

Written by on August 12, 2023

  1. h l bandy – five up
  2. lucky blondo – surfer girl
  3. marcel martel – ma bell prairie
  4. billy jack wills – i cried over you
  5. cut worms – dont fade out
  6. armstrong twins – m,andolin boogie
  7. kranski sisters – medlet
  8. patti scialfa – looking for elvis
  9. al perkins – sweet georgia brown
  10. dennis quaid – ill fly away
  11. dennis quaid – amazing grace
  12. don messer – plaza polka
  13. im gonna play the honky tonks – levon and the hawks
  14. the band – the shape im in
  15. sugar pie desanto – hi heel sneakers
  16. delaney davidson – what am i doing wrong
  17. delaney davidson – so far away
  18. many samples – blue moon
  19. dexys – my goddess is
  20. ray price – one more time
  21. joshua ray walker – blue
  22. joshua ray walker – linger
  23. joshua ray walker – nothing compares
  24. linda thompson – cant stop the girl
  25. fyoogs – fly away
  26. eilen jewel – a satisfied mind
  27. eilen jewel – crooked river
