Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-08-12

- h l bandy – five up
- lucky blondo – surfer girl
- marcel martel – ma bell prairie
- billy jack wills – i cried over you
- cut worms – dont fade out
- armstrong twins – m,andolin boogie
- kranski sisters – medlet
- patti scialfa – looking for elvis
- al perkins – sweet georgia brown
- dennis quaid – ill fly away
- dennis quaid – amazing grace
- don messer – plaza polka
- im gonna play the honky tonks – levon and the hawks
- the band – the shape im in
- sugar pie desanto – hi heel sneakers
- delaney davidson – what am i doing wrong
- delaney davidson – so far away
- many samples – blue moon
- dexys – my goddess is
- ray price – one more time
- joshua ray walker – blue
- joshua ray walker – linger
- joshua ray walker – nothing compares
- linda thompson – cant stop the girl
- fyoogs – fly away
- eilen jewel – a satisfied mind
- eilen jewel – crooked river
Reader's opinions