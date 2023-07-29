Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-07-29

Written by on July 29, 2023

  1. coon ck girls – old uncle dud
  2. eszra paulette – prisoners song
  3. paul emile – souvenir d cowboy
  4. bella white – the way i ought to go
  5. benjamin dakota rogers – little old paint horse
  6. ags connolly – haunts like this
  7. doc gantry – crowley 2 step
  8. amelia curren – gravity
  9. amelia curren – move a mile
  10. leo watson – nagasaki
  11. collins kids – hoy hoy
  12. hal lone pine – oh lonesome me
  13. freddy fender – honky tonk blues
  14. brennan leigh – moanin the blues
  15. dan auerbach – shine on me
  16. guy lombardo – im my own grandpa
  17. many short samples – cindy get along home
  18. amelia spicer – train wreck
  19. the yearlings – highway dancing
  20. the pollies – threw it all away
  21. sally spring – hickory wind
  22. sally spring – take me to the water
  23. molly tuttle – down home dispensary
  24. molly tuttle – white rabbit
  25. hank burnette – rockin daddy
  26. matt walker – pretty dam close
  27. eilen jewel – crooked river
  28. the fyoogs – fly away
