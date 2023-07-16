Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-07-16

Written by on July 16, 2023

  1. bill monroe – rocky road blues
  2. bill monroe – kentucky waltz
  3. dr humphry bate – goin up town
  4. george roak – aint a bit drunk
  5. red pattersons piedmont log rollers – never get drunk anymore
  6. big al downing – georgia slop
  7. shelby smith – jim dandy handy man
  8. al staehely – something good is goona happen
  9. don morrison – my kombi
  10. amanda shires & bobby nelson – dream a little dream
  11. eliza gilkyon – safety zone
  12. dale watson – starvation box
  13. hannah aldridge – dorero
  14. hannah aldridge – psycho killer
  15. tommy tate – aint no west in the midwest
  16. dale watson – what ever happened to the cadillac
  17. don morrison – 5 men in a car
  18. many short samples – cripple creek
  19. levon helm – take me to the river
  20. brennan leigh – i love you in a thousand ways
  21. brennan leigh – somebodys drinkin abot you
  22. lucinda williams – lets get the band together
  23. bobby lee trammell – new dance in france
  24. starpainter – low hanging fruit
  25. starpainter – even in a car
  26. eilen jewel – breakaway
  27. tyler childers – they ought to name a drink after you
