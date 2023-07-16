Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-07-16

- bill monroe – rocky road blues
- bill monroe – kentucky waltz
- dr humphry bate – goin up town
- george roak – aint a bit drunk
- red pattersons piedmont log rollers – never get drunk anymore
- big al downing – georgia slop
- shelby smith – jim dandy handy man
- al staehely – something good is goona happen
- don morrison – my kombi
- amanda shires & bobby nelson – dream a little dream
- eliza gilkyon – safety zone
- dale watson – starvation box
- hannah aldridge – dorero
- hannah aldridge – psycho killer
- tommy tate – aint no west in the midwest
- dale watson – what ever happened to the cadillac
- don morrison – 5 men in a car
- many short samples – cripple creek
- levon helm – take me to the river
- brennan leigh – i love you in a thousand ways
- brennan leigh – somebodys drinkin abot you
- lucinda williams – lets get the band together
- bobby lee trammell – new dance in france
- starpainter – low hanging fruit
- starpainter – even in a car
- eilen jewel – breakaway
- tyler childers – they ought to name a drink after you
