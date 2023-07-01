Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-07-01

  1. prarie ramblers – double crossing mamma
  2. dexter shaw and wolftones – honey lets get high
  3. caitlyn smith – high
  4. delta sisters – texas girl
  5. funny paper smith – corn whiskey blues
  6. ags connolly – change my mind
  7. ags connolly – headed south for a while
  8. johnny duncans bluegrass boys – footprints in the snow
  9. amanda shires and bobbie nelson – waltz across texas
  10. amanda shires and bobbie nelson – over the rainbow
  11. jason isbell and amanda shires – cross bones style
  12. hillbilly moon explosion – dead cat boogie
  13. tremoloco – mezcal
  14. bria – by the time i get to phoenix
  15. bria – dont come home a drinkin
  16. bony doon – let there be music
  17. death and vanilla – baby snakes
  18. death and vanilla – find another illusion
  19. many short samples – ro0llin and tumblin
  20. bony doon – san francisco
  21. brennan leigh – in texas with a band
  22. brennan leigh – aint thru honkytonkin yet
  23. easy star all stars – starman
  24. bubble bobbie hillbilly – bubble bobbie
  25. dog and tony show – ms lynn
  26. madelyn read – fair weather rider
  27. deer tick – forgiving ties
  28. bony doon – crooked creek
  29. tyler childers – can i take my hounds to heaven
  30. charlie linville – texahoma boogie
  31. big thief – spud infinity
