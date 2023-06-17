Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-06-17

Written by on June 17, 2023

  1. tony joe white – rainy night in georgia
  2. bill carlisle – long legged daddy blues
  3. bill carlisle – rattlesnake daddy blues
  4. the carlisles – lil lisa jane
  5. the carlisles – old joe clark
  6. rufus waiwright – cotton eyed joe
  7. rufus waiwright – twelve thirty
  8. rufus waiwright – harvest
  9. beat farmers – powderfinger
  10. katzenjammer – cocktails and ruby slippers
  11. gracieHorse – if youre gonna walk that straight son…
  12. trashy annie – knock knock
  13. trashy annie – aurora
  14. tanya tucker – the list
  15. yearlings – downtown
  16. many samples – charming betsy
  17. jack earls – hey jim
  18. jack earls – take me to that place
  19. clarence ashley – house carpenter
  20. natalie merchant – house carpenter
  21. bob dylan – ill be yourbaby tonight
  22. baxter dury – palm trees
  23. baxter dury – shadow
  24. eilen jewel – breakaway
  25. terry adams steve ferguson – hi heel sneakers
  26. terry adams steve ferguson – turkey in the straw
  27. tyler childers – country squire
  28. little gerhard – jeanie jeanie
