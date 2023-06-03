Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-06-03

Written by on June 3, 2023

  1. yearling – downton
  2. biscuit burners – if i fall
  3. biscuit burners – red mountain wine
  4. crown lands – howlin back again
  5. SBT – 13th st #2
  6. DEXTER SHAW AND THE WOLFTONES – rollin and tumblin
  7. al perkins – ham bone boogie
  8. wayne hancock – thunderstorms and neon signs
  9. bill lyons siera string band – 1 2 3 4 5
  10. eilin jewel – breakaway
  11. eilien jewel – crooked river
  12. mickey gilley and charlie mcclain – candy man
  13. april verch and cody waters – mansion on the hill
  14. stonemans – thinkin tonight of my blue eyes
  15. rose city band – floating out
  16. chelsea crowell – im gonna freeze
  17. many short samples – hand me down my walking cane
  18. john fogerty – almost saturday night
  19. john fogerty kieth urban – almost saturday night
  20. zach bryan – dawn
  21. gracie horse – what im missing
  22. gracie horse – words of the new west
  23. gracie horse – hollow head
  24. milton browne – talkin about you
  25. the yearlings – old fried
