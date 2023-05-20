Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-05-20

- smoky wood – keep on truckin
- lucky ones – im a long gone daddy
- van morrison – cold cold heart
- caroline doctorow – cold cold heart
- bob wallis washboard beaters – its tight like that
- nancy whisky – hes solid gone
- the pearls – your cheatin heart
- alison goldfrap – digging deeper now
- adrina turenne – out of luck
- april march – palomino rich man
- megan moroney – im not pretty
- johnny duncans bluegrass boys – footprits in the snow
- rodney crowell – oh miss claudia
- rodney crowell – lucky
- mamma dont allow – short samples
- eilen jewel – crooked river
- eilen jewel – alive
- eilen jewel – breakaway
- johnny dowd – homemade pie
- johnny dowd – ladies
- augie myers doug sahm – deep in the heart of texas
- son volt – float away
- sister ray – i never will marry
- martha scanlan – get right church
- martha scanlan – the west was burning
- dropkick murphies – watching the world go by
- roseanne cash – i am a pilgrim
