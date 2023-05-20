Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-05-20

Written by on May 20, 2023

  1. smoky wood – keep on truckin
  2. lucky ones – im a long gone daddy
  3. van morrison – cold cold heart
  4. caroline doctorow – cold cold heart
  5. bob wallis washboard beaters – its tight like that
  6. nancy whisky – hes solid gone
  7. the pearls – your cheatin heart
  8. alison goldfrap – digging deeper now
  9. adrina turenne – out of luck
  11. april march – palomino rich man
  11. april march – palomino rich man
  12. megan moroney – im not pretty
  13. johnny duncans bluegrass boys – footprits in the snow
  14. rodney crowell – oh miss claudia
  15. rodney crowell – lucky
  16. mamma dont allow – short samples
  17. eilen jewel – crooked river
  18. eilen jewel – alive
  19. eilen jewel – breakaway
  20. johnny dowd – homemade pie
  21. johnny dowd – ladies
  22. augie myers doug sahm – deep in the heart of texas
  23. son volt – float away
  24. sister ray – i never will marry
  25. martha scanlan – get right church
  26. martha scanlan – the west was burning
  27. dropkick murphies – watching the world go by
  28. roseanne cash – i am a pilgrim
