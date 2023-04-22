Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-04-22

April 22, 2023

  1. allen brothers – skipping and flying
  2. allen brothers – chattanocca blues
  3. nathan stanley – rank stranger
  4. blue sky boys – turn your radio on
  5. bill monroe – blue moon of kentucky
  6. adoloph hofner – brown eyed sweet
  7. angela perley – plug me in
  8. angela perley – wreck me
  9. natalie merchant – tower of babel
  10. natalie merchant – biog girls
  11. frakie valli – big girls dont cry
  12. hellabama honkytonks – hillbilly mosphit
  13. white stripes – jolene
  14. bria – dont come home a drinkin
  15. bria – by the time i get to phoenix
  16. don and dewey – good morning
  17. many short samples – farmer john
  18. dee clark – kangaroo hop
  19. marty stuart – time dont wait
  20. van morrison – cotton fields
  21. van morrison – worried man blues
  22. rachel baiman – old songs never die
  23. rachel baiman – she dont know what to sing about anymore
  24. diana jones – evangelina
  25. diana jones – soldier girl
  26. little band of gold – evangeline rock
  27. little band of gold – spoonbread
  28. dr john – such a night
  29. jaimee haris – the fair and dark haired lad
  30. tyler childers – can i take my hounds to heaven
