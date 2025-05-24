Heavy Petal: 2025-05-24

- Shovels and Rope – Dustbowl Blues
- Clover County – Glass Coke Blues
- Charlie Musselwhite – Storm WArning
- The Spectacles – River Deep and Mountain High
- Melanie Cowmeadow – Dear Dad
- The Good Questions – Frozen In Time
- The Tangerines – Awakes the Mind
- SUSTO, Holler Choir and Susto Stringband – Friends, Liovers , Ex-Lovers ETC
- Ned Baulderstone – A place for us
- Kier Byrnes and the Kettle Burners – Dark Eyes
- The Maes – Hannah
- Jim Kweskin – Four or Fine Times
- Ken Pomeroy – Days Getting Darker
- Jen Lush – The Night’s Insomnia
- Wilie Nelson – Forty Miles from Nowhere
- Skyway Man – Did Ya Know Him
- Junior Brown – Catfish and Collard Green
- Mason Via – Colorado
- Suzie Brown – I Want A Little Sugar in My Bowl
- The HAndsome Family – Mothballs
- Sweet Megg – Canberra
- John Francis – Just in Time
- The Good Questions – The Blue Room
- Jeffery Broussard and The Nighttime Syndicate – Richest MAn
- TAj Mahal and Keb Mo – Room on the Porch
- Bush Gothic – Girls in ou Town
