Heavy Petal: 2025-05-24

Written by on May 24, 2025

  1. Shovels and Rope – Dustbowl Blues
  2. Clover County – Glass Coke Blues
  3. Charlie Musselwhite – Storm WArning
  4. The Spectacles – River Deep and Mountain High
  5. Melanie Cowmeadow – Dear Dad
  6. The Good Questions – Frozen In Time
  7. The Tangerines – Awakes the Mind
  8. SUSTO, Holler Choir and Susto Stringband – Friends, Liovers , Ex-Lovers ETC
  9. Ned Baulderstone – A place for us
  10. Kier Byrnes and the Kettle Burners – Dark Eyes
  11. The Maes – Hannah
  12. Jim Kweskin – Four or Fine Times
  13. Ken Pomeroy – Days Getting Darker
  14. Jen Lush – The Night’s Insomnia
  15. Wilie Nelson – Forty Miles from Nowhere
  16. Skyway Man – Did Ya Know Him
  17. Junior Brown – Catfish and Collard Green
  18. Mason Via – Colorado
  19. Suzie Brown – I Want A Little Sugar in My Bowl
  20. The HAndsome Family – Mothballs
  21. Sweet Megg – Canberra
  22. John Francis – Just in Time
  23. The Good Questions – The Blue Room
  24. Jeffery Broussard and The Nighttime Syndicate – Richest MAn
  25. TAj Mahal and Keb Mo – Room on the Porch
  26. Bush Gothic – Girls in ou Town
