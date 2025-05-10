Heavy Petal: 2025-05-10

  1. Birds of Chicago – Lodestar
  2. Madison Cunningham – I Close My Eyes
  3. Mason Via and Sierra Ferrell – Mardi Gras
  4. Bella Brinkworth – Little Girl
  5. Sofia Menguita – Still
  6. The Faux Paws and Zoe Guigueno – Sneak Out the Back Door
  7. The Audreys – I Remember Everything
  8. Mojo Dingo – Baby’s Got Rhythm
  9. Shotgun Mistress – MAy She NEver Walk Alone
  10. WEbb Wilder – Tell Mama
  11. Melanie Cowmeadow – Snakes and Ladders
  12. Charm of Finces – Bluest of Colour
  13. Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
  14. Little Feat – Running Out of Time with the Blues
  15. Roger Waters – Mother
  16. Spurs – Besame Mucho
  17. Sinead O’Connor – Thank you for Hearing ME
  18. Annie Linders (with Jim Kweskin) – Duck Yas YAs
  19. Alison Krauss & Union Station – Gramite Mills
  20. Don Morrison – I Shook Hands with Muddy Waters
  21. The Handsome Family – Invisible Man
  22. I’m With Her – Ancient Light
  23. Hurray For the Riff Raff – Ollagalla
  24. Willie Nelson – Forty Miles from Nowhere
  25. Loudon Wainwright III – Where the Blue of the Night
