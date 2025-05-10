Heavy Petal: 2025-05-10

- Birds of Chicago – Lodestar
- Madison Cunningham – I Close My Eyes
- Mason Via and Sierra Ferrell – Mardi Gras
- Bella Brinkworth – Little Girl
- Sofia Menguita – Still
- The Faux Paws and Zoe Guigueno – Sneak Out the Back Door
- The Audreys – I Remember Everything
- Mojo Dingo – Baby’s Got Rhythm
- Shotgun Mistress – MAy She NEver Walk Alone
- WEbb Wilder – Tell Mama
- Melanie Cowmeadow – Snakes and Ladders
- Charm of Finces – Bluest of Colour
- Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
- Little Feat – Running Out of Time with the Blues
- Roger Waters – Mother
- Spurs – Besame Mucho
- Sinead O’Connor – Thank you for Hearing ME
- Annie Linders (with Jim Kweskin) – Duck Yas YAs
- Alison Krauss & Union Station – Gramite Mills
- Don Morrison – I Shook Hands with Muddy Waters
- The Handsome Family – Invisible Man
- I’m With Her – Ancient Light
- Hurray For the Riff Raff – Ollagalla
- Willie Nelson – Forty Miles from Nowhere
- Loudon Wainwright III – Where the Blue of the Night
