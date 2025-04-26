Heavy Petal: 2025-04-26

  1. Nancy Bates – Runaway Train
  2. The giddy Aunts – Grandfathers story
  3. The audreys – I remmeber everything
  4. John Prine – Aint hurtin nobody
  5. The Maes – Come alive
  6. Billy Strings &Molly Tuttle – Listen to the radio
  7. Gilian Welch and Dave Rawlings – hashtag
  8. Folk BitchTrio – The Actor
  9. Pokey Lafarge – Fo a night
  10. Henry Wagons – Freight Train (Going South)
  11. Valerie June and Bill Frisell – Hnadsome Molly
  12. Eral Scruggs, Doc Watson, Ricky Skaggs – Down in the valley to pray
  13. Shovels and rope – Love song from a dog
  14. Ruby Mae – Keeper
  15. Terry Allen – Let Freedom Ring
  16. Chris parkinson – Somewher over there
  17. Problem Pony – Nne pound hammer
  18. Lucinda Williams – I think I lost it
  19. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Fortunate Son
  20. Barry McGuire – Eve of destruction
  21. Birds of Chicago – Eastern Sky
  22. Max Savage – Neither Orphan Nor Runaway
  23. Maise B – Pull the rug
  24. Rainbow Girls – If I saw you now
  25. Billy Bragg & Wilco – Christ for President
  26. Larry garner – Ms Boss
  27. Mary Gauthier – Mercy Now
