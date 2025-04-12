Heavy Petal: 2025-04-12

Written by on April 12, 2025

  1. Shovels and Rope – Pretty Polly
  2. Marina Harte – It was a Circus
  3. Alison Krauss – Richmond on the JAmes
  4. The Yearlings – Donnie Darko
  5. Problem Pony – In the Moon
  6. Don Morrison – My Dream Girl
  7. Janiva Magness – Masterpiece
  8. The Honey Badgers – Mean old Girl (Live)
  9. The Handsome Family – Tower of Song
  10. Thelma Plum – Rosie
  11. Grey de Lisle – Don’t Let go of my hand
  12. The Backyard Banjo Club – Ship of Thesues
  13. Lambchop – I’m a Stranger Here
  14. Fancy Hagood – Isn’t that Life
  15. The Wilson Pickers – Pulled By Horses
  16. Madison Cunningham – Hold On
  17. Marlon Williams and Lorde – Kahore He Manu E
  18. Irma Thomas – How Glad I am
  19. Caroline Randall Williams – XXX’x and OOO’s
  20. Conor Oberst – A Little Uncanny
  21. Kier Byrnes & the Kettle Burners – White Russian
  22. The East Pointers – I Saw Your Ghost
  23. Squeezebox Boogaloo – Scared it Won’t LAst
  24. Amigo The Devil – Murder at the Bingo Hall
  25. Slim Dime – I’m A Stranger in this Town
  26. Rufus Whistler – Magnum Nopeous
  27. Loudon Wainwright – Unhappy Anniversary
  28. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Ogalla
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2025-04-12

Current track

Title

Artist