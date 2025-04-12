Heavy Petal: 2025-04-12

- Shovels and Rope – Pretty Polly
- Marina Harte – It was a Circus
- Alison Krauss – Richmond on the JAmes
- The Yearlings – Donnie Darko
- Problem Pony – In the Moon
- Don Morrison – My Dream Girl
- Janiva Magness – Masterpiece
- The Honey Badgers – Mean old Girl (Live)
- The Handsome Family – Tower of Song
- Thelma Plum – Rosie
- Grey de Lisle – Don’t Let go of my hand
- The Backyard Banjo Club – Ship of Thesues
- Lambchop – I’m a Stranger Here
- Fancy Hagood – Isn’t that Life
- The Wilson Pickers – Pulled By Horses
- Madison Cunningham – Hold On
- Marlon Williams and Lorde – Kahore He Manu E
- Irma Thomas – How Glad I am
- Caroline Randall Williams – XXX’x and OOO’s
- Conor Oberst – A Little Uncanny
- Kier Byrnes & the Kettle Burners – White Russian
- The East Pointers – I Saw Your Ghost
- Squeezebox Boogaloo – Scared it Won’t LAst
- Amigo The Devil – Murder at the Bingo Hall
- Slim Dime – I’m A Stranger in this Town
- Rufus Whistler – Magnum Nopeous
- Loudon Wainwright – Unhappy Anniversary
- Hurray for the Riff Raff – Ogalla
Reader's opinions