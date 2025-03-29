Heavy Petal: 2025-03-29

- Shovels and Rope – Te Amo
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Walking Walking
- Toby Beard – The Cyclone
- Rufus Whistler – Violet Town Train Station
- Janiva Magness – Hittin on Nothin
- Alison Krauss – North Side Gal
- Kora Feder – RAmbling Man
- Nancy Griffith – Gulf Cost Highway
- Big Daddy Wilson and Vaness Collier – Unchain My Heart
- Sime Nugent and the Capes – The Crow
- The Giddy Aunts – Just for the View
- The Bumper JAcksons – I Sing the Body
- Frank Yamma – She Cried
- Lukas Nelson Someone like You with Sierra Ferrell – Someone Like You
- Stuart James Day and the Red Motor – Rare Bird
- Emily Davis – Cold
- Terry Allen – La Despedida
- The Handsome Family – Tesla’s Hotel Room
- Jess Sykes and the Sweet Hearefter – Oh My Girl
- Kellly Hogan – Gotta Have My Baby Back
- Anais Mitchell – Our LAdy of the Underground
- Toby Beard – Walk Away
- The Manic Opera – Lord of my pants
- Mary Gauthier – More than a Whisper
- Problem Pony – Pony on the Prairie
- Kasey Chambers – The Divorce Song
- Kinky Friedman – Buddy You’re Living My Dream
- Maria Muldaur – I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight
