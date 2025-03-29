Heavy Petal: 2025-03-29

Written by on March 29, 2025

  1. Shovels and Rope – Te Amo
  2. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Walking Walking
  3. Toby Beard – The Cyclone
  4. Rufus Whistler – Violet Town Train Station
  5. Janiva Magness – Hittin on Nothin
  6. Alison Krauss – North Side Gal
  7. Kora Feder – RAmbling Man
  8. Nancy Griffith – Gulf Cost Highway
  9. Big Daddy Wilson and Vaness Collier – Unchain My Heart
  10. Sime Nugent and the Capes – The Crow
  11. The Giddy Aunts – Just for the View
  12. The Bumper JAcksons – I Sing the Body
  13. Frank Yamma – She Cried
  14. Lukas Nelson Someone like You with Sierra Ferrell – Someone Like You
  15. Stuart James Day and the Red Motor – Rare Bird
  16. Emily Davis – Cold
  17. Terry Allen – La Despedida
  18. The Handsome Family – Tesla’s Hotel Room
  19. Jess Sykes and the Sweet Hearefter – Oh My Girl
  20. Kellly Hogan – Gotta Have My Baby Back
  21. Anais Mitchell – Our LAdy of the Underground
  22. Toby Beard – Walk Away
  23. The Manic Opera – Lord of my pants
  24. Mary Gauthier – More than a Whisper
  25. Problem Pony – Pony on the Prairie
  26. Kasey Chambers – The Divorce Song
  27. Kinky Friedman – Buddy You’re Living My Dream
  28. Maria Muldaur – I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The B Side: 2025-03-29

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2025-03-29

Current track

Title

Artist