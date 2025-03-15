Heavy Petal: 2025-03-15

- Shovels ad Rope – Boys Never Can Tell
- Excene Cervanka – I wish it would stop Raining
- John Craigie – Helena
- Fats Waller – Harlem Fuss
- Axe and the Ivory – CAnyon Heart
- Emily Lubitz – Begin Again
- Annie and the Make Believe – On Repeat
- Kris Delmhorst – Summer’s Growing Old
- Ally Palmer – Never Stop Loving You
- THE Lonely Cosmonauts – Search the Whole Wide World
- The Maes – Come Alive
- Iron and Wine – Anyone’s Game
- First Aid Kit – So Long Marianne
- Max SAvage & the Lofty Mountain Band – Marry ME
- AAron Thomas – Always A Full Moono
- Iron and WIne with Fiona Apple – All in Good Time
- Feist – Borrow Trouble
- Bonny Light Horsemen – Keeo Me on Your Mind
- Harry Manx and Kevin Breit – Botton of the Hill
- The Handsome FAmily – BAck in my Day
- MElbourne Ska Orchestra – Lygon Street Meltdown
- Jeri Foreman – The GreatMistake
- 6 String Drag – oooeeeoooeeooo
- Terry Allen – Cantina Carlotta
- Saltwater Taffy – Summertime
- Angel Olsen – All the Good Times
- MAry Gauthier – Just Say She’s A Rhymer
