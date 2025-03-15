Heavy Petal: 2025-03-15

  1. Shovels ad Rope – Boys Never Can Tell
  2. Excene Cervanka – I wish it would stop Raining
  3. John Craigie – Helena
  4. Fats Waller – Harlem Fuss
  5. Axe and the Ivory – CAnyon Heart
  6. Emily Lubitz – Begin Again
  7. Annie and the Make Believe – On Repeat
  8. Kris Delmhorst – Summer’s Growing Old
  9. Ally Palmer – Never Stop Loving You
  10. THE Lonely Cosmonauts – Search the Whole Wide World
  11. The Maes – Come Alive
  12. Iron and Wine – Anyone’s Game
  13. First Aid Kit – So Long Marianne
  14. Max SAvage & the Lofty Mountain Band – Marry ME
  15. AAron Thomas – Always A Full Moono
  16. Iron and WIne with Fiona Apple – All in Good Time
  17. Feist – Borrow Trouble
  18. Bonny Light Horsemen – Keeo Me on Your Mind
  19. Harry Manx and Kevin Breit – Botton of the Hill
  20. The Handsome FAmily – BAck in my Day
  21. MElbourne Ska Orchestra – Lygon Street Meltdown
  22. Jeri Foreman – The GreatMistake
  23. 6 String Drag – oooeeeoooeeooo
  24. Terry Allen – Cantina Carlotta
  25. Saltwater Taffy – Summertime
  26. Angel Olsen – All the Good Times
  27. MAry Gauthier – Just Say She’s A Rhymer
