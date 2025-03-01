Heavy Petal: 2025-03-01

- Shovels and Rope – Leaving Louisiana
- Bill Callahan – Natural Information
- Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
- Don Morrison – Dreams
- Kasey Chambers – Pony
- Virjilla Joyce – Wide Open Road
- Nick Charles – My Father’s Books
- Pokey La Farge – Like A Sailor
- ASleep at the Reel – Cold Killarney Clay
- Devil Makes Three – Ghosts are Weak
- SAltwater Taffy – Summertime
- Joe Ely – Adios Sweet Dreams
- EArly James – Nothing Surprises Me Any More
- Letter to Jennie – Juniper Arre
- Buddy Holly and the Crickets – Not Fade Away
- The Dead South – Broken Cowboy
- CMAT – I Don’t Really Care For You
- Miss Tess – TEnnessee Blues
- Nancy Bates – Winter in America
- Sweet Emma and Her Dixieland Boys – I Ain’t Gonna Give Nobody None of my Jelly Roll
- The Barr Brothers – Defibrillation
- Cal Williams Jnr – Statesboro Blues
- Jim Kweskin – RElax Your Mind
- Aaron Thomas – Walk on Water
- Hurray for the Riff Raff – Time is on My Side
