Heavy Petal: 2025-03-01

  1. Shovels and Rope – Leaving Louisiana
  2. Bill Callahan – Natural Information
  3. Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
  4. Don Morrison – Dreams
  5. Kasey Chambers – Pony
  6. Virjilla Joyce – Wide Open Road
  7. Nick Charles – My Father’s Books
  8. Pokey La Farge – Like A Sailor
  9. ASleep at the Reel – Cold Killarney Clay
  10. Devil Makes Three – Ghosts are Weak
  11. SAltwater Taffy – Summertime
  12. Joe Ely – Adios Sweet Dreams
  13. EArly James – Nothing Surprises Me Any More
  14. Letter to Jennie – Juniper Arre
  15. Buddy Holly and the Crickets – Not Fade Away
  16. The Dead South – Broken Cowboy
  17. CMAT – I Don’t Really Care For You
  18. Miss Tess – TEnnessee Blues
  19. Nancy Bates – Winter in America
  20. Sweet Emma and Her Dixieland Boys – I Ain’t Gonna Give Nobody None of my Jelly Roll
  21. The Barr Brothers – Defibrillation
  22. Cal Williams Jnr – Statesboro Blues
  23. Jim Kweskin – RElax Your Mind
  24. Aaron Thomas – Walk on Water
  25. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Time is on My Side
