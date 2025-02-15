Heavy Petal: 2025-02-15

Written by on February 15, 2025

  1. Shovels and Rope – Bad as Me
  2. Randy Newman – Maybe I am doing it wrong
  3. The Audreys – Beatles vs Stones
  4. VAlley Road – When Will you come to your senses
  5. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Jealous Guy
  6. RAy La Montagne – Long Way Home
  7. Rolf Seiker with Asleep at the Reel – Pop a Wheelie
  8. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – Dirt
  9. Amazonics – Jumpin JAck Flash
  10. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – I shook hands with Muddy Waters
  11. Rockin Doopsie Junior – They all asked for you
  12. Fats Domino – Red Sails in the Sunset
  13. Early James – Go Down Swinging
  14. Salty Dog – Charmin Betsy
  15. The Secret Sisters – Tennessee Me
  16. Freakwater – Number One with a Bullet
  17. Joe Ely – For the Sake of the Song
  18. Courtney Robb – Nothing Left
  19. Miss Tess – Lord I need somebody Bad Tonight
  20. Lachy Doley with the Rams – Right Now
  21. Gillian Welch – Lawman
  22. Nick Charles – One More Night
  23. Chip Taylor – The Truth and other Things
  24. The Green Cards (Kym Warner) – Adelaide
  25. The War and Treaty – Love is on Fire
  26. Aaron Thomas – Always a Full Moon
  27. Loudon Wainwright 111 – So Much To Do
  28. Mary Gauthier – How could you be gone
