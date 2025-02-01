Heavy Petal: 2025-02-01

  1. Marianne Faithfull – The ballad of Lucy jordan
  2. Gillian Welch and dave Rawlings – The day the Misssippi died
  3. Cod Chroma – Open Season
  4. Aaron Thomas – Spiritual man
  5. The flying squad – Rinsee, wash, repeat
  6. Angel Olson – Greenville
  7. Blood on my hands – Anthony James Band
  8. Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman – Abandoned
  9. Nancy Bates – Love is strong
  10. Miaise B and Jack Ray – Adelaide
  11. Emma Swift – Queen Jane approximately
  12. Brother Marshall adn the choir of fire – All the gold in California
  13. Terry Allen – Truckload of art
  14. Shovels and Rope – Love song from a dog
  15. Terry Allen – Let freedom ring
  16. Tyler Chjlders – All Yourn
  17. Adrianne Lenker – Sadness as a gift
  18. The Sadies – Hold on Hold on
  19. Sturgill simpson – Turtles all the way down
  20. Buffalo Springfield – For what its worth
  21. Marianne faithfull – Down from Dover
  22. The Good questions – Since I met you
  23. Matt Ward – The way that I was meant to be
  24. Meanwhile back at the ranch – Coyote Blues
  25. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  26. The Band featuring mavis staples – The weight
  27. Gillian Welch – Wrecking Ball
