Heavy Petal: 2025-02-01

- Marianne Faithfull – The ballad of Lucy jordan
- Gillian Welch and dave Rawlings – The day the Misssippi died
- Cod Chroma – Open Season
- Aaron Thomas – Spiritual man
- The flying squad – Rinsee, wash, repeat
- Angel Olson – Greenville
- Blood on my hands – Anthony James Band
- Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman – Abandoned
- Nancy Bates – Love is strong
- Miaise B and Jack Ray – Adelaide
- Emma Swift – Queen Jane approximately
- Brother Marshall adn the choir of fire – All the gold in California
- Terry Allen – Truckload of art
- Shovels and Rope – Love song from a dog
- Terry Allen – Let freedom ring
- Tyler Chjlders – All Yourn
- Adrianne Lenker – Sadness as a gift
- The Sadies – Hold on Hold on
- Sturgill simpson – Turtles all the way down
- Buffalo Springfield – For what its worth
- Marianne faithfull – Down from Dover
- The Good questions – Since I met you
- Matt Ward – The way that I was meant to be
- Meanwhile back at the ranch – Coyote Blues
- Naomi Keyte – Gillian
- The Band featuring mavis staples – The weight
- Gillian Welch – Wrecking Ball
Reader's opinions