Heavy Petal: 2025-01-18

Written by on January 18, 2025

  1. Shovels and Rope – Double Lines
  2. Urban Guerillas – What I wish For
  3. Archie Roach – Summer of My Life
  4. The Audreys – Lonesome Valley
  5. Ani di Franco – Waist Deep in the Bug Muddy
  6. CMAT – I Wanna Be A Cowboy Baby
  7. Valley Road – 1982
  8. Rufus Wainwright and Choir – Twelve Thirty
  9. The Good Questions – Underneath my Skin
  10. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – I Shook Hands with Muddy Waters
  11. j. taylor Bell and the Ding Dongs – Honky Tonk Zeros
  12. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Pigs and Troughs
  13. The Sweet Jelly Rolls – Down Home Collard Greens
  14. Bethany & Rufus and Peter Yarro – If You Miss Me at the Back of the Bus
  15. Sierra Ferrell and Early JAmes – Real Down Lonesome
  16. Sweet Emma and her Dixieland Boys – I Ain’t Gonna Five Nobody of my Jelly Roll
  17. The Coward Brothers – Cathy Come Home
  18. Ringo Starr – Time on My Hands
  19. Eddie 9V – Cry Like a River
  20. First Aid Kit – EmmyLou
  21. The Fiddle Chicks – The Detectorists
  22. Greg Brown – Railroad Bill
  23. Joe Darcy and the New Disease – Last Train out of Bendigo
  24. Smog – Bowery
  25. The Teskey Brothers – Hold Me
  26. Meanwhile back at the Ranch – Who walks in when i walk out
  27. Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Empty Trainload of Sky
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2025-01-18

Current track

Title

Artist