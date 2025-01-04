Heavy Petal: 2025-01-04

  1. Neil Young – Walkin to New orleans
  2. Adrianne Lenker – Once a bunch
  3. Alice Gerrard – How now brown cow
  4. Mark Curtis and the flannelettes – Letter from Diceys
  5. Workhorse and friends – Changing of the light
  6. Smith & Western Jury – Button that collar
  7. Henry Wagons – Freight Train(goin South)
  8. The Audreys – 2nd hand boots
  9. The Flying Squad – Rinse, Wash, Repeat
  10. Nataleigh – Feet dont fail me now
  11. Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlins – Hashtag
  12. Nick Vulture – Dust to settle
  13. Jenny Dont and the spurs – Unlucky love
  14. Don Morrison – I just dont know
  15. Chad Morgan – Theres no night out in jail
  16. Emily Murramara – Midnight Blues
  17. Bonnie Raitt – Angel from Montgomery
  18. Max Savage and the lofty mountain band featuring Eileens – Little siister
  19. aaron thomas – Bottle of wine
  20. Roger Miller – You dont want my love
  21. Irma Thomas – 2 winters long
  22. Emmylou Harris and the Band – Evangeline
  23. Flying burrito brothers – Do right woman
  24. Secret sisters – Mississippi
  25. Gillian WElch – The way that it goes
