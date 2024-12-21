Heavy Petal: 2024-12-21

- Alco Pops – A Christmas Tale
- The Yearlings – Luck
- Townes Van Zandt – Pancho and Lefty
- Gillian Welch – Empty Trainload of sky
- Don Morrison – Dreams
- Alana Jagt &Ryan John Martyin – Ballad of Kevin McAllister
- Smith and Western Jury – Button that collar
- The handsome family – So much wine
- Geroge Jones and EmmyLou Harris – All Fall down
- Hurray for the Riff Raff – Buffalo
- Bill Callahan – Drover
- Nataleigh – Feet dont fail me now
- New Englan Bluegrass – Running Wild
- Tom Jones – Did Trouble me
- Bella White – Numbers
- Paul Kelly – Harpoon to the Heart
- The Audreys – Secondhand boots
- Henry Wagons and Queenie – Surrender
- CMAT – Uncomfortable Christmas
- The Good questions – Since I met you
- Birds of Chicago – American Flowers
- Nancy lee and Lee Hazelwood – Summer Wine
- Big Thief – Red Moon
- Nancy Bates – Blood red moon
- Waifs – London Still
- Carole King – Smackwater Jack
Reader's opinions