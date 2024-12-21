Heavy Petal: 2024-12-21

  1. Alco Pops – A Christmas Tale
  2. The Yearlings – Luck
  3. Townes Van Zandt – Pancho and Lefty
  4. Gillian Welch – Empty Trainload of sky
  5. Don Morrison – Dreams
  6. Alana Jagt &Ryan John Martyin – Ballad of Kevin McAllister
  7. Smith and Western Jury – Button that collar
  8. The handsome family – So much wine
  9. Geroge Jones and EmmyLou Harris – All Fall down
  10. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Buffalo
  11. Bill Callahan – Drover
  12. Nataleigh – Feet dont fail me now
  13. New Englan Bluegrass – Running Wild
  14. Tom Jones – Did Trouble me
  15. Bella White – Numbers
  16. Paul Kelly – Harpoon to the Heart
  17. The Audreys – Secondhand boots
  18. Henry Wagons and Queenie – Surrender
  19. CMAT – Uncomfortable Christmas
  20. The Good questions – Since I met you
  21. Birds of Chicago – American Flowers
  22. Nancy lee and Lee Hazelwood – Summer Wine
  23. Big Thief – Red Moon
  24. Nancy Bates – Blood red moon
  25. Waifs – London Still
  26. Carole King – Smackwater Jack
