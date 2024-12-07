Heavy Petal: 2024-12-07

- Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Four Strong Winds
- Lucinda Williams – I’m So Tired
- Emily Lubitz – Like I do
- Phosporescent – Song for Zula
- The Escape Pods – Captain Morrison
- Don Morrison – My Kombi
- Mary Gauthier – About Time
- JD McPherson – Everybody’s Talking about the all American
- Twisted Pine – After Midnight Nothing Good Happens
- Barney Bentall – Long Lovely Love Affair
- Taylor Pfieffer – Not this time around
- Billy Strings – Don’t Be Calling me at 4 am
- Buffy Saint Marie – Ke Sakitin Awasis
- The Teskey Borthers – Hold Me
- The Bumper JAcksons – Tippy Toe Sam
- Paul KElly and Alice Keath – Black Cockatoos
- Maggie Bjorklund – Teach Me How to Say Goodbye
- Sweet JEan – Bird of Prey
- Amy Winehouse and Jools Holland – Monkey Man
- Susannah Espie – Raining in Armidale
- Shovels and Rope – Hammer
- Allison Russell – 4th Day Prayer
- Kelly Menhennet – Heading for the Door
- Taasha Coates – High Times
- Gillian Welch – Turf the Gambler
- Imelda MAy – Forever You and Me
- Trampled by Turtles (featuring Leeanne Rimes) – On My Way Back
