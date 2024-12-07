Heavy Petal: 2024-12-07

December 7, 2024

  1. Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Four Strong Winds
  2. Lucinda Williams – I’m So Tired
  3. Emily Lubitz – Like I do
  4. Phosporescent – Song for Zula
  5. The Escape Pods – Captain Morrison
  6. Don Morrison – My Kombi
  7. Mary Gauthier – About Time
  8. JD McPherson – Everybody’s Talking about the all American
  9. Twisted Pine – After Midnight Nothing Good Happens
  10. Barney Bentall – Long Lovely Love Affair
  11. Taylor Pfieffer – Not this time around
  12. Billy Strings – Don’t Be Calling me at 4 am
  13. Buffy Saint Marie – Ke Sakitin Awasis
  14. The Teskey Borthers – Hold Me
  15. The Bumper JAcksons – Tippy Toe Sam
  16. Paul KElly and Alice Keath – Black Cockatoos
  17. Maggie Bjorklund – Teach Me How to Say Goodbye
  18. Sweet JEan – Bird of Prey
  19. Amy Winehouse and Jools Holland – Monkey Man
  20. Susannah Espie – Raining in Armidale
  21. Shovels and Rope – Hammer
  22. Allison Russell – 4th Day Prayer
  23. Kelly Menhennet – Heading for the Door
  24. Taasha Coates – High Times
  25. Gillian Welch – Turf the Gambler
  26. Imelda MAy – Forever You and Me
  27. Trampled by Turtles (featuring Leeanne Rimes) – On My Way Back
