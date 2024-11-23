Heavy Petal: 2024-11-23

Written by on November 23, 2024

  1. Shovels and Rope – Dass Hymn
  2. GRayson Capps – Louise
  3. Hallelujah – Rufus Wainwright
  4. Problem Pony – If I take the Moon
  5. Loose Cattle – Here’s that Attention you ordered
  6. Crooked Road – One Good Reason
  7. Greg Were – I won’t Stay Another Night
  8. Andre Williams – Jet Black Daddy Lilly White Mama
  9. Dennis Wilson – Farewell My Friend
  10. Paula Standing – Good Heart
  11. Heather Pierson – Gutter
  12. Ten Cent Shooters – The Ins and Outs of My Girl
  13. Bill Callahan – Keep Some Steady Friends Around
  14. Etta JAmes – Almost Persuaded
  15. Sidney Bechet – Preachin Blues
  16. Meanwhile Back at the Ranch – Butter and Egg Man
  17. The Axe and THe Ivory – Give it all to Me
  18. Ray La Montagne – We’ll Make It Through
  19. Jesse Sykes – Weary Blues from Waiting
  20. W.C Beck – 10:19 Train
  21. Eleni Mandell – GEnerator
  22. Ryan MArtin John – I’ve Been Waiting
  23. Don Morrison – My Dream Girl
  24. Freakwater – Out of this World
  25. Vince Girodanot and The Nighthawks and Rufus Wainwright – Jimbo Jambo
  26. Aaron Thomas – Spiritual Man
  27. Maria Muldaur and Bill Kirchen – Ain’t Time for the Blues
  28. Susannah Espie – Lonesome Whistle
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-23

Current track

Title

Artist