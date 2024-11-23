Heavy Petal: 2024-11-23

- Shovels and Rope – Dass Hymn
- GRayson Capps – Louise
- Hallelujah – Rufus Wainwright
- Problem Pony – If I take the Moon
- Loose Cattle – Here’s that Attention you ordered
- Crooked Road – One Good Reason
- Greg Were – I won’t Stay Another Night
- Andre Williams – Jet Black Daddy Lilly White Mama
- Dennis Wilson – Farewell My Friend
- Paula Standing – Good Heart
- Heather Pierson – Gutter
- Ten Cent Shooters – The Ins and Outs of My Girl
- Bill Callahan – Keep Some Steady Friends Around
- Etta JAmes – Almost Persuaded
- Sidney Bechet – Preachin Blues
- Meanwhile Back at the Ranch – Butter and Egg Man
- The Axe and THe Ivory – Give it all to Me
- Ray La Montagne – We’ll Make It Through
- Jesse Sykes – Weary Blues from Waiting
- W.C Beck – 10:19 Train
- Eleni Mandell – GEnerator
- Ryan MArtin John – I’ve Been Waiting
- Don Morrison – My Dream Girl
- Freakwater – Out of this World
- Vince Girodanot and The Nighthawks and Rufus Wainwright – Jimbo Jambo
- Aaron Thomas – Spiritual Man
- Maria Muldaur and Bill Kirchen – Ain’t Time for the Blues
- Susannah Espie – Lonesome Whistle
