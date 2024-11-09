Heavy Petal: 2024-11-09

Written by on November 9, 2024

  1. Shovels and Rope – Great, AmericA
  2. The Audreys – Cowboys and Cowgirls
  3. Phosporescent – Pick up the Tempo
  4. Willie Nelson – Last LEaf on the Tree
  5. Willie Nelson – The House where nobody lives
  6. Paul Kelly – Eight Hours Sleep
  7. Southern Culture on the Skids – Chicken Shit Farmer
  8. Robbie Fulks – Where I Fell
  9. Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
  10. Buddy Miller – Jerusalem Tomorrow
  11. Dawes – Still Strangers Sometimes
  12. Mary Gauthier – 1917
  13. The Honey Badgers – The Woman I love
  14. Brad Chicken and the Bootstraps – We EAten Good Tonight
  15. The Junes – Stamepde in the Begerkery
  16. Denitita – I Don’t get High on you anymore
  17. Max Savage – Run Run Run
  18. Mary Gauthier – I Drink
  19. Naomi Keyte – Gilian
  20. Kassi Valazza – Running on Empty
  21. Beth HArt – Never Underestivate a Gal
  22. Mim i Roman – Little Lovin
  23. BEth HArt – Don’t Call the Police
  24. Greg Were – Urban Lullaby
  25. W.C Beck – Facecomber
  26. The Ten Cent Shooters – Hunkie Tunkie
  27. JD McPherson – Shining Like Gold
  28. Eric Bibb – Whole World’s Got the Blues
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-09

Current track

Title

Artist