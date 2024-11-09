Heavy Petal: 2024-11-09

- Shovels and Rope – Great, AmericA
- The Audreys – Cowboys and Cowgirls
- Phosporescent – Pick up the Tempo
- Willie Nelson – Last LEaf on the Tree
- Willie Nelson – The House where nobody lives
- Paul Kelly – Eight Hours Sleep
- Southern Culture on the Skids – Chicken Shit Farmer
- Robbie Fulks – Where I Fell
- Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
- Buddy Miller – Jerusalem Tomorrow
- Dawes – Still Strangers Sometimes
- Mary Gauthier – 1917
- The Honey Badgers – The Woman I love
- Brad Chicken and the Bootstraps – We EAten Good Tonight
- The Junes – Stamepde in the Begerkery
- Denitita – I Don’t get High on you anymore
- Max Savage – Run Run Run
- Mary Gauthier – I Drink
- Naomi Keyte – Gilian
- Kassi Valazza – Running on Empty
- Beth HArt – Never Underestivate a Gal
- Mim i Roman – Little Lovin
- BEth HArt – Don’t Call the Police
- Greg Were – Urban Lullaby
- W.C Beck – Facecomber
- The Ten Cent Shooters – Hunkie Tunkie
- JD McPherson – Shining Like Gold
- Eric Bibb – Whole World’s Got the Blues
