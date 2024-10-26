Heavy Petal: 2024-10-26

  1. Justin Townes Earle – Lone Pine Hill
  2. Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
  3. Ryan Martin John – Sunburn
  4. Cowboy Junkies – Sun Comes Up, It’s Tuesday Morning
  5. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Alibi
  6. Ron Sexsmith – Clown In Broad Daylight
  7. Wake in Fright – Makin’ Me Forget
  8. Paul Kelly with Uncle Bill – Gathering storm
  9. Parker Millsap – Palisade (feat. Michael Rose)
  10. Kaia Kater – Nine Pin
  11. The Cave Singers – Falls
  12. Ray LaMontagne & The Pariah Dogs – Devil’s in the Jukebox
  13. Ryan Adams – Shakedown on 9th Street
  14. Lucinda Williams – Can’t Let Go
  15. Tim Rogers & The Twin Set – Arse Kickin’ Lady From the North West
  16. The Secret Sisters – King Cotton
  17. Mary Webb – Forest Floor
  18. Mia Dyson – Roll Me Out (Revisited)
  19. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload Of Sky
  20. Andrew Bird’s Bowl Of Fire – Candy Shop
  21. John Hiatt – Wind Don’t Have to Hurry
  22. Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan – The Circus Is Leaving Town
  23. Karl Blau – That’s How I Got To Memphis
  24. Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – Rattlin’ Bones
  25. Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
  26. Mirel Wagner – Goodnight
  27. Kacy & Clayton – The Siren’s Song
  28. Kelly Menhennett – Another One
  29. The Black Sorrows – Before The Shooting Starts
  30. Workhorse – Rode A River
  31. Jolie Holland – Goodbye California
