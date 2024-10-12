Heavy Petal: 2024-10-12

- The Handsome Family – Sunday Morning Coming Down
- Pokey La Farge – So Long Chicago
- Dawes – House PArties
- Spade Cooley – Then You’ll Know what it means to be blue
- The Axe and the Ivory – Give it all to Me
- Lisa Morales – Hermanitas in the Rain
- Meanwhile back at the Ranch – I forgot to ask
- Asleep at the Wheel – Whats the matter with the mill
- Molly Tuttle – White Rabbit
- The Backyard Banjo Club – My Heart is Beating
- Netherby – Whisper
- JP Harris – Dark Thoughts
- Max Savage – All the Money
- Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
- JB Harris – To The Doves
- Billy Strings – Escanaba
- Willie Watson – Slim and the Devil
- Freya Josephine Hollick – Absent Lover
- Meanwhile BAck at the Ranch – Rolling Stomp
- Heather Pierson – Gutter
- JD McPherson – Sunshie Getaway
- Susannah Espie – The Next Room
- Leeane Rimes with Trampled by Turtles – Out of Time
- Aaron Thomas – Spiritual Man
- Birds of Chicago – Galaxy Ballroom
