Heavy Petal: 2024-10-12

Written by on October 12, 2024

  1. The Handsome Family – Sunday Morning Coming Down
  2. Pokey La Farge – So Long Chicago
  3. Dawes – House PArties
  4. Spade Cooley – Then You’ll Know what it means to be blue
  5. The Axe and the Ivory – Give it all to Me
  6. Lisa Morales – Hermanitas in the Rain
  7. Meanwhile back at the Ranch – I forgot to ask
  8. Asleep at the Wheel – Whats the matter with the mill
  9. Molly Tuttle – White Rabbit
  10. The Backyard Banjo Club – My Heart is Beating
  11. Netherby – Whisper
  12. JP Harris – Dark Thoughts
  13. Max Savage – All the Money
  14. Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
  15. JB Harris – To The Doves
  16. Billy Strings – Escanaba
  17. Willie Watson – Slim and the Devil
  18. Freya Josephine Hollick – Absent Lover
  19. Meanwhile BAck at the Ranch – Rolling Stomp
  20. Heather Pierson – Gutter
  21. JD McPherson – Sunshie Getaway
  22. Susannah Espie – The Next Room
  23. Leeane Rimes with Trampled by Turtles – Out of Time
  24. Aaron Thomas – Spiritual Man
  25. Birds of Chicago – Galaxy Ballroom
