Heavy Petal: 2024-09-28

- Adrianne Lenker – Once ae bunch
- Waiting for Brenda – She knows all the words to patsy cline
- Don Morrison – Fiztroy Im calling
- Hurray for the riff raff – Alibi
- Little dagger – If I want you
- Max savage – All the money
- Gillian Welch – The day Mississippi died
- Molly Tuttle – White Rabbit
- Naomi Keyete – Emmylou
- The Audreys – Me and Steve McQueen
- Magnetic Fields – The book of love
- Max savage – Marry Me
- Valley Roads – When will you come to your senses
- Pokey Lafarge – For a night
- Clifton Chenier – Tu le ton son ton
- Robert Earl Keen – Gringo Honeymoon
- Lil Nas and Billy Ray cyrus – Old town Road
- Sierra Ferrell – Lighthouse
- Briggs, Archie roach – the chikldren cam back
- Elvis Perkins – Chainsahins, Chain, Cahins
- Nora Brown – Wedding dress
- Kitty Wells – I gave my wedding dress away
- Billy Bragg and Joe Henry – Gentle on my mind
- Felice brothers – Its midnight and the doves are i tears
- Sturt Ave – Passenger Side
- Birds of chicago – Rock staedy rock slow
