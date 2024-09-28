Heavy Petal: 2024-09-28

  1. Adrianne Lenker – Once ae bunch
  2. Waiting for Brenda – She knows all the words to patsy cline
  3. Don Morrison – Fiztroy Im calling
  4. Hurray for the riff raff – Alibi
  5. Little dagger – If I want you
  6. Max savage – All the money
  7. Gillian Welch – The day Mississippi died
  8. Molly Tuttle – White Rabbit
  9. Naomi Keyete – Emmylou
  10. The Audreys – Me and Steve McQueen
  11. Magnetic Fields – The book of love
  12. Max savage – Marry Me
  13. Valley Roads – When will you come to your senses
  14. Pokey Lafarge – For a night
  15. Clifton Chenier – Tu le ton son ton
  16. Robert Earl Keen – Gringo Honeymoon
  17. Lil Nas and Billy Ray cyrus – Old town Road
  18. Sierra Ferrell – Lighthouse
  19. Briggs, Archie roach – the chikldren cam back
  20. Elvis Perkins – Chainsahins, Chain, Cahins
  21. Nora Brown – Wedding dress
  22. Kitty Wells – I gave my wedding dress away
  23. Billy Bragg and Joe Henry – Gentle on my mind
  24. Felice brothers – Its midnight and the doves are i tears
  25. Sturt Ave – Passenger Side
  26. Birds of chicago – Rock staedy rock slow
