Heavy Petal: 2024-09-14

- Shovels and Rope – Salt Tooth
- Caleb Caudle and Allison Russell – HEaven Sometimes
- John Hiatt – Old People
- Chicken Salt – Wanderlust
- Brad Chicken and the Bootstraps – We EAten Good Tonight
- Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – North Country
- Tindersticks – The ORganist Entertains
- Courtney Barnett and Bily Bragg – Sunday Morning
- REbecca Frazier – Make HAy While the Moon Shines
- The Alan LAdds (Liam Gerner) – Dead Skunk
- Lisa Morales – Adios Mi Vida
- Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets – Different Kind of Blue
- Ben Camden – Money
- Nancy Bates – Time for Goodbye
- Kelly Menhennet – Spanish Harlot
- The Audreys – BAnjo and Violin
- Courtney Robb and Snooks La Vie – Grand Junction Road
- Hana and JEssie Lee – I’ll Find A Way
- MEanwhile Back and the Ranch – Who Walks In when I walk out
- KT Tunstall – Darkness on the FAce of the Earth
- The Good Behaviours – I’ll Be Allright Nicky Boy
- Kid Ory – My Bucket’s Got a Hole in It
- Birds of Chicago – the Moonglow Tapeworn
Reader's opinions