Heavy Petal: 2024-09-14

  1. Shovels and Rope – Salt Tooth
  2. Caleb Caudle and Allison Russell – HEaven Sometimes
  3. John Hiatt – Old People
  4. Chicken Salt – Wanderlust
  5. Brad Chicken and the Bootstraps – We EAten Good Tonight
  6. Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – North Country
  7. Tindersticks – The ORganist Entertains
  8. Courtney Barnett and Bily Bragg – Sunday Morning
  9. REbecca Frazier – Make HAy While the Moon Shines
  10. The Alan LAdds (Liam Gerner) – Dead Skunk
  11. Lisa Morales – Adios Mi Vida
  12. Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets – Different Kind of Blue
  13. Ben Camden – Money
  14. Nancy Bates – Time for Goodbye
  15. Kelly Menhennet – Spanish Harlot
  16. The Audreys – BAnjo and Violin
  17. Courtney Robb and Snooks La Vie – Grand Junction Road
  18. Hana and JEssie Lee – I’ll Find A Way
  19. MEanwhile Back and the Ranch – Who Walks In when I walk out
  20. KT Tunstall – Darkness on the FAce of the Earth
  21. The Good Behaviours – I’ll Be Allright Nicky Boy
  22. Kid Ory – My Bucket’s Got a Hole in It
  23. Birds of Chicago – the Moonglow Tapeworn
