Heavy Petal: 2024-08-31

Written by on August 31, 2024

  1. Shovels and Rope – I’d Be Lying
  2. Banda Do Sul meets Natascha – Its only Rock and Roll but i like it
  3. Soursob Bob – Earring
  4. Joe Ely – Odds of the Blues
  5. Mr Walkers Blues – Front Bar Blues
  6. Alison Hams and Mark Tempany – Out into the Blue
  7. TAmpa Red’s hokum Jug Band – My Daddy Rocks Me
  8. Don Morrison – Trickle Down Blues
  9. Ry Cooder – Fernando Sez
  10. Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
  11. Noah Kahn – Please
  12. Tom Redwood – From the hills to the sea
  13. Emily Linge – A Whiter Shade of Pale
  14. Sleepy Horses – SAm and Galen
  15. Amanda Palmer And Hugo Race – Total Control
  16. Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – HashTag
  17. Gillian Welch – The Day the Missippi Died
  18. Ray La Montagne – I wouldn’t Change a thing
  19. Shiver and Shake – Sweet Jean
  20. Axe and the Ivory – Find It
  21. Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
  22. Leon Redbone – Just You and I
  23. Eleni Mendell – Miss Me
  24. Aaron Thomas – To My KNeew
  25. Guy Clark – My Favourite Picture of You
  26. Tom Waits – Goodnight Irene
