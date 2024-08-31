Heavy Petal: 2024-08-31

- Shovels and Rope – I’d Be Lying
- Banda Do Sul meets Natascha – Its only Rock and Roll but i like it
- Soursob Bob – Earring
- Joe Ely – Odds of the Blues
- Mr Walkers Blues – Front Bar Blues
- Alison Hams and Mark Tempany – Out into the Blue
- TAmpa Red’s hokum Jug Band – My Daddy Rocks Me
- Don Morrison – Trickle Down Blues
- Ry Cooder – Fernando Sez
- Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
- Noah Kahn – Please
- Tom Redwood – From the hills to the sea
- Emily Linge – A Whiter Shade of Pale
- Sleepy Horses – SAm and Galen
- Amanda Palmer And Hugo Race – Total Control
- Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – HashTag
- Gillian Welch – The Day the Missippi Died
- Ray La Montagne – I wouldn’t Change a thing
- Shiver and Shake – Sweet Jean
- Axe and the Ivory – Find It
- Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
- Leon Redbone – Just You and I
- Eleni Mendell – Miss Me
- Aaron Thomas – To My KNeew
- Guy Clark – My Favourite Picture of You
- Tom Waits – Goodnight Irene
Reader's opinions