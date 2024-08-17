Heavy Petal: 2024-08-17

- Noah Kahan – Please
- Alana Jagt – If we had some money
- Anna Tivel – Five Dollar Bill
- Mose Allison – If You’ve Got the Money Honey
- AP Dantonio – Low and Lonesome
- Johnny Cash – The MAn comes around
- Tinpan Orange – Turn It on again
- Albert Collins – MAster Charge
- Alabama 3 – U don’t Dance to Techno anymore
- Big Sandy and his FlyRite Boys – Lonesome Dollar
- Elli Lovegrove and Nancy Bates – Beautiful Child
- Awna Texeira – Blooming Bounty
- Axe and the Ivory – Find it
- Ray La Montagne – I Wouldn’t CHange a thing
- Big Red and Murky Waters – Money
- Bruce Hearn – Brother can you spare a Dime
- Spurs – Radar Love
- The Beggars – Letter from You
- Rickie Lee Jones – EAsy Money
- Jen Cloher – Sensory Memory
- Lee Diamond – I Need Money
- Emily Barker – The Blackwood
- Alice Gerard – PAyday at the Mill
- Bakelite Radio – I’ll Get Along Somehow
- Jolie Holland – Enjoy Yourself
- Bessie Jones – O Happy Land
