Heavy Petal: 2024-08-17

Written by on August 17, 2024

  1. Noah Kahan – Please
  2. Alana Jagt – If we had some money
  3. Anna Tivel – Five Dollar Bill
  4. Mose Allison – If You’ve Got the Money Honey
  5. AP Dantonio – Low and Lonesome
  6. Johnny Cash – The MAn comes around
  7. Tinpan Orange – Turn It on again
  8. Albert Collins – MAster Charge
  9. Alabama 3 – U don’t Dance to Techno anymore
  10. Big Sandy and his FlyRite Boys – Lonesome Dollar
  11. Elli Lovegrove and Nancy Bates – Beautiful Child
  12. Awna Texeira – Blooming Bounty
  13. Axe and the Ivory – Find it
  14. Ray La Montagne – I Wouldn’t CHange a thing
  15. Big Red and Murky Waters – Money
  16. Bruce Hearn – Brother can you spare a Dime
  17. Spurs – Radar Love
  18. The Beggars – Letter from You
  19. Rickie Lee Jones – EAsy Money
  20. Jen Cloher – Sensory Memory
  21. Lee Diamond – I Need Money
  22. Emily Barker – The Blackwood
  23. Alice Gerard – PAyday at the Mill
  24. Bakelite Radio – I’ll Get Along Somehow
  25. Jolie Holland – Enjoy Yourself
  26. Bessie Jones – O Happy Land
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-08-17

Current track

Title

Artist