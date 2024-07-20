Heavy Petal: 2024-07-20

Written by on July 20, 2024

  1. Tom Jones – Didnt it rain
  2. Aaron Thomas – Bottle of Wine
  3. Tom West – A Folk singer from outer space
  4. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Buffalo
  5. Kelly Brouhaha – Every night
  6. Henry Wagons – Freight Train
  7. Iris De Ment – Waycross, Georgia
  8. Matt Ward – Come Home safe
  9. Elvis Costello and the attractions – Good year for the roses
  10. Max savage – Battle Cry
  11. Tony Joe White – Rainy night in georgia
  12. Alana Jagt – Imagining life
  13. The Smith and Western Jury – hotel texas
  14. Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
  15. Pokey La Farge – Run Run Run
  16. The secret Sister – He’s fine
  17. Nick Shoulders – Wont fence us in
  18. Don Morrison – Rain
  19. Linda Thompson – Those damned Rcoches
  20. Teddy Thompson and jenni Muldaur – Golden ring
  21. Kate and Anna McGarrigle – Kis and say goodbye
  22. Red Moon – Big Thief
  23. The Felice Brothers – Flowers by the roadside
  24. Billy Bragg and Joe Henry – Early moring rain
  25. Bella White – Numbers
  26. Eileen Jewll – Rain rollin
  27. The Felice Brothers – Its a wonderful life
