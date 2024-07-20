Heavy Petal: 2024-07-20

- Tom Jones – Didnt it rain
- Aaron Thomas – Bottle of Wine
- Tom West – A Folk singer from outer space
- Hurray for the Riff Raff – Buffalo
- Kelly Brouhaha – Every night
- Henry Wagons – Freight Train
- Iris De Ment – Waycross, Georgia
- Matt Ward – Come Home safe
- Elvis Costello and the attractions – Good year for the roses
- Max savage – Battle Cry
- Tony Joe White – Rainy night in georgia
- Alana Jagt – Imagining life
- The Smith and Western Jury – hotel texas
- Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
- Pokey La Farge – Run Run Run
- The secret Sister – He’s fine
- Nick Shoulders – Wont fence us in
- Don Morrison – Rain
- Linda Thompson – Those damned Rcoches
- Teddy Thompson and jenni Muldaur – Golden ring
- Kate and Anna McGarrigle – Kis and say goodbye
- Red Moon – Big Thief
- The Felice Brothers – Flowers by the roadside
- Billy Bragg and Joe Henry – Early moring rain
- Bella White – Numbers
- Eileen Jewll – Rain rollin
- The Felice Brothers – Its a wonderful life
