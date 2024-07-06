Heavy Petal: 2024-07-06

- Shovels and Rope – Domino
- Dawn and Hawkes – Promised LAnd
- Chris Wilson – Don’t Look Down
- Sarah Caroll – The Way We Talk
- Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
- The Backyarders – Three Dog Nights
- Meanwhile Back at the Ranch – Forth Worth Stomp
- Stuart Day – Rare Bird
- Stuart Day – The Red Sun
- Nick Charles – FRankie and Albert
- Nathaniel Ratecliff and the Night Sweats – Remember When I was a Dancer
- Rodeo Nights – Heavy Load
- Marlon Williams – River Rival
- MArlon Williams and KAcy and Clayton – Arahura
- Madeleine Peyroux – Showman Dan
- Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
- Kinky Friedman – Bloody Mary Morning
- Johnny Cash – She Sang Sweet Baby JAmes
- Warren Zevon – Carmelita
- Hurray for the Riff Raff – Delta Momma Blues
- Squeezebox Boogaloo – VAn Gogh
- Sofia Menguita – I’ve
- The Stetson Family – The Stars if you look closely
- Rory Block – Positively 4th Street
- Bonny Light Horseman – Your Arms (All the Time)
- Mazzy Star – Fade into You
Reader's opinions