Heavy Petal: 2024-07-06

Written by on July 6, 2024

  1. Shovels and Rope – Domino
  2. Dawn and Hawkes – Promised LAnd
  3. Chris Wilson – Don’t Look Down
  4. Sarah Caroll – The Way We Talk
  5. Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
  6. The Backyarders – Three Dog Nights
  7. Meanwhile Back at the Ranch – Forth Worth Stomp
  8. Stuart Day – Rare Bird
  9. Stuart Day – The Red Sun
  10. Nick Charles – FRankie and Albert
  11. Nathaniel Ratecliff and the Night Sweats – Remember When I was a Dancer
  12. Rodeo Nights – Heavy Load
  13. Marlon Williams – River Rival
  14. MArlon Williams and KAcy and Clayton – Arahura
  15. Madeleine Peyroux – Showman Dan
  16. Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
  17. Kinky Friedman – Bloody Mary Morning
  18. Johnny Cash – She Sang Sweet Baby JAmes
  19. Warren Zevon – Carmelita
  20. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Delta Momma Blues
  21. Squeezebox Boogaloo – VAn Gogh
  22. Sofia Menguita – I’ve
  23. The Stetson Family – The Stars if you look closely
  24. Rory Block – Positively 4th Street
  25. Bonny Light Horseman – Your Arms (All the Time)
  26. Mazzy Star – Fade into You
