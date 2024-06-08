Heavy Petal: 2024-06-08

Written by on June 8, 2024

  1. Shovels and Rope – Love Song From a Dog
  2. Rufus Wainwright and Emmylou Harris – I Eat Dinner
  3. Troy Cassar Daly, Bella and Jimmy Barnes – Bird on a Wire
  4. 63 Deluxe – My Favourite Hurricane
  5. Tiny Little Grandeur – Tiny Little Kitty
  6. Ally Row – This Broken Heart
  7. James Pots – What you Say
  8. Tom Redwood – Folk Song
  9. Allison Krauss and Robert Plant – How’s the world treating you
  10. Sierra Ferrell and Tony Trishka – San Antonio Rose
  11. Kyshona – Waitin on the Lawd
  12. The Milk Carton Kids – Monterey
  13. Bill Booth – Chicken Coop
  14. Aaron Thomas – Money
  15. Pokey La Farge – One You One Me
  16. Allison Russell – everything I wanted
  17. GRoanbox – Doing the Laundry
  18. Ben Harper and Jack Johnson – Yard Sale
  19. TinPan Orange – Lovely
  20. Anna McGarrigle etc – Dink’s Song
  21. Ani diFRanco – Boots of A Soldier
  22. Erin McKeown – Paper Moon
  23. Nancy Bates – Carry Me Home
  24. Marainne Faithful – Baby Let Me you down
  25. Old Man Luedecke – Shine on Love
  26. Hana and JEssie Lee – You dont know lonely
  27. ANdre Camilleri – The Story of Private George Bennett
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The B Side: 2024-06-08

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-06-08

Current track

Title

Artist