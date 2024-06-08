Heavy Petal: 2024-06-08

- Shovels and Rope – Love Song From a Dog
- Rufus Wainwright and Emmylou Harris – I Eat Dinner
- Troy Cassar Daly, Bella and Jimmy Barnes – Bird on a Wire
- 63 Deluxe – My Favourite Hurricane
- Tiny Little Grandeur – Tiny Little Kitty
- Ally Row – This Broken Heart
- James Pots – What you Say
- Tom Redwood – Folk Song
- Allison Krauss and Robert Plant – How’s the world treating you
- Sierra Ferrell and Tony Trishka – San Antonio Rose
- Kyshona – Waitin on the Lawd
- The Milk Carton Kids – Monterey
- Bill Booth – Chicken Coop
- Aaron Thomas – Money
- Pokey La Farge – One You One Me
- Allison Russell – everything I wanted
- GRoanbox – Doing the Laundry
- Ben Harper and Jack Johnson – Yard Sale
- TinPan Orange – Lovely
- Anna McGarrigle etc – Dink’s Song
- Ani diFRanco – Boots of A Soldier
- Erin McKeown – Paper Moon
- Nancy Bates – Carry Me Home
- Marainne Faithful – Baby Let Me you down
- Old Man Luedecke – Shine on Love
- Hana and JEssie Lee – You dont know lonely
- ANdre Camilleri – The Story of Private George Bennett
