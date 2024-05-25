Heavy Petal: 2024-05-25

  1. Max savage – Barley and Rye
  2. Toby Beard – She came to you
  3. Nancy Bates – In this together
  4. Dan Sultan – ld Fitzroy
  5. Briggs, Gurrumal, Dwayne evertett – The children came back
  6. Aaron Thomas – Bottle of Wine
  7. Tom Redwood/Jen Lush – No other way
  8. Sturt Ave – How much it costs
  9. Tyler Childers – Going Home
  10. Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming
  11. Hurray for the riff raff – Buffalo
  12. Ricky Albeck – Insignicant favours
  13. Hana and Jesse Lee – Under the Vines
  14. Aaron Thomas – Spiritual Man
  15. Pokey La Farge – One You, One me
  16. Bella White – Numbers
  17. Sierra ferrell – Chittlin cooking timein Cheatham County
  18. Indigo girls – Closer to fine
  19. Nathan Ozug and Noarh Jones – Drinkin Bout You
  20. cowboy junkies – sun comes up, Tues moring
  21. emily wurramara – midnight blues
  22. matt ward – Come home safe
  23. hansome famil – Far from any road
  24. bill callahan – last one at the party
  25. angie mcmahon – reckless
  26. Gillian Welch – Papa writes to Johnny
  27. Toby Beard – Pray for me
  28. Poalo Nutini – These streets
