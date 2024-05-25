Heavy Petal: 2024-05-25

- Max savage – Barley and Rye
- Toby Beard – She came to you
- Nancy Bates – In this together
- Dan Sultan – ld Fitzroy
- Briggs, Gurrumal, Dwayne evertett – The children came back
- Aaron Thomas – Bottle of Wine
- Tom Redwood/Jen Lush – No other way
- Sturt Ave – How much it costs
- Tyler Childers – Going Home
- Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming
- Hurray for the riff raff – Buffalo
- Ricky Albeck – Insignicant favours
- Hana and Jesse Lee – Under the Vines
- Aaron Thomas – Spiritual Man
- Pokey La Farge – One You, One me
- Bella White – Numbers
- Sierra ferrell – Chittlin cooking timein Cheatham County
- Indigo girls – Closer to fine
- Nathan Ozug and Noarh Jones – Drinkin Bout You
- cowboy junkies – sun comes up, Tues moring
- emily wurramara – midnight blues
- matt ward – Come home safe
- hansome famil – Far from any road
- bill callahan – last one at the party
- angie mcmahon – reckless
- Gillian Welch – Papa writes to Johnny
- Toby Beard – Pray for me
- Poalo Nutini – These streets
Reader's opinions