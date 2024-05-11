Heavy Petal: 2024-05-11

Written by on May 11, 2024

  1. Marianne Faithful – That’s How Every Empire Falls
  2. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Letter from Diceys
  3. Matt Ward – Come Home Safe
  4. Therese Willis – Miles Away
  5. Axe and the Ivory – When i was a shelter
  6. Courtney Robb – By Your side
  7. Snooks La Vie – It Don’t Matter
  8. The Satellites – Put that Bottle Down
  9. Lucinda Williams – Joy
  10. Ry Cooder – Women Will Rule the World
  11. Bob Dylan – Pay in Blood
  12. Aaron Thomas – To My Knees
  13. Terry Allen – Pirate Jenny
  14. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Don’t Believe any More
  15. Pokey La Farge – For a Night
  16. Natalie Maines – Mother
  17. Rufus Wainwright – Peaceful Afternoon
  18. T Bone Burnett – Waiting for You
  19. Birds of Chicago – Lodestar
  20. Martha Wainwright – Matapedia
  21. Chris Smither – All about the bones
  22. Sturt Avenue – How Much it Costs
  23. Lou Reed – Your Love
  24. Iron and Wine – You Never KNow
  25. Shovels and Rope – Gotta Get out of Here
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-05-11

Current track

Title

Artist