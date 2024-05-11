Heavy Petal: 2024-05-11

- Marianne Faithful – That’s How Every Empire Falls
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Letter from Diceys
- Matt Ward – Come Home Safe
- Therese Willis – Miles Away
- Axe and the Ivory – When i was a shelter
- Courtney Robb – By Your side
- Snooks La Vie – It Don’t Matter
- The Satellites – Put that Bottle Down
- Lucinda Williams – Joy
- Ry Cooder – Women Will Rule the World
- Bob Dylan – Pay in Blood
- Aaron Thomas – To My Knees
- Terry Allen – Pirate Jenny
- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Don’t Believe any More
- Pokey La Farge – For a Night
- Natalie Maines – Mother
- Rufus Wainwright – Peaceful Afternoon
- T Bone Burnett – Waiting for You
- Birds of Chicago – Lodestar
- Martha Wainwright – Matapedia
- Chris Smither – All about the bones
- Sturt Avenue – How Much it Costs
- Lou Reed – Your Love
- Iron and Wine – You Never KNow
- Shovels and Rope – Gotta Get out of Here
