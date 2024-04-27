Heavy Petal: 2024-04-27

April 27, 2024

  1. Shovels and Rope – Mother’s Scorn
  2. The Stetson Family – The Stars if you look closely
  3. Aaron Thomas – We both know how it feels
  4. Darren Hanlon – Salvation Army
  5. Ziggy Marley – Still is still moving to me
  6. Victoria Spivey – Garter Snake Blues
  7. The Secret Sisters – I can Never be without you Anymore
  8. Matt Ward – Come home Safe
  9. Wilco – Space Oddity
  10. Sierra Ferrell – chittlin cooking time in Cheatham County
  11. Hana and Jessie Lee – Arrowhead
  12. Lonely Cosmonouts – The Drowning of the Daddo Brothers
  13. Mace Francis Plus 11 – Casserole for Two
  14. Amigo the Devil – Once Upon a Time at Texaco Part 1
  15. Squeezebox Boogaloo – Father of Mine
  16. Pokey La Farge – Wanna Be our Man
  17. Rhiannon Giddens – Black is the Colour
  18. Tyler Childers – Going Home
  19. Eric Bibb – Whole World’s Got the Blues
  20. Fiona Apple and Iron and Wine – All in Good Time
  21. Don Morrison – Good Loving Man
  22. Kitty Daisy and Lewis – Developers Disease
  23. Nancy Bates – Jack and Jill
  24. Alejandroo Escovedo – Swallows of San Juan
  25. T Bone Burnett – Waiting for You
