Heavy Petal: 2024-04-27

- Shovels and Rope – Mother’s Scorn
- The Stetson Family – The Stars if you look closely
- Aaron Thomas – We both know how it feels
- Darren Hanlon – Salvation Army
- Ziggy Marley – Still is still moving to me
- Victoria Spivey – Garter Snake Blues
- The Secret Sisters – I can Never be without you Anymore
- Matt Ward – Come home Safe
- Wilco – Space Oddity
- Sierra Ferrell – chittlin cooking time in Cheatham County
- Hana and Jessie Lee – Arrowhead
- Lonely Cosmonouts – The Drowning of the Daddo Brothers
- Mace Francis Plus 11 – Casserole for Two
- Amigo the Devil – Once Upon a Time at Texaco Part 1
- Squeezebox Boogaloo – Father of Mine
- Pokey La Farge – Wanna Be our Man
- Rhiannon Giddens – Black is the Colour
- Tyler Childers – Going Home
- Eric Bibb – Whole World’s Got the Blues
- Fiona Apple and Iron and Wine – All in Good Time
- Don Morrison – Good Loving Man
- Kitty Daisy and Lewis – Developers Disease
- Nancy Bates – Jack and Jill
- Alejandroo Escovedo – Swallows of San Juan
- T Bone Burnett – Waiting for You
