Heavy Petal: 2024-04-13

  1. Shovels and Rope – Pretty Polly
  2. Xavier Rudd – Road Trippin
  3. Ricky Albeck – It Goes
  4. Aaron Thomas – WE Both Know How it Feels
  5. Phil Lee – She Don’t LEt Love Get in the Way
  6. Phosphorescence – A Poem on the Men’s Room Wall
  7. Glynie Rae – Hopeless
  8. The Yearlings – Old Friend
  9. Squeezebox Boogaloo – Scared that it won’t Last
  10. Nicolette and the Nobodies – Didn’t Know
  11. Soursob Bob – A Reddy in My Cossie
  12. Willy De Ville – Crow Jane Alley
  13. Susannah Espie – Disappointment my old Friend
  14. Don Morrison – Happy Birthday to ME
  15. Slim Dime – I’m a Stranger in this Town
  16. Mandy Barnett and Chuck Mead – Jackson
  17. Allison Russell – Many Mansions
  18. Caroline Randall Williams – XXX’X AND OOO’S
  19. Leyla McCalla – Scaled to Survive
  20. Milo Marks – I’ll Cry For Yours
  21. Amigo the Devil – Murder at the Bingo Hall
  22. The Dead South – In Hell I’ll be in Good Company
  23. Elive Shane – Sympathy for the Devil
  24. Kitt Daisy and Lewis – Developers Disease
  25. One PArt Gin – Old Black River
  26. Handsome Family – Lost Highway
