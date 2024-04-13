Heavy Petal: 2024-04-13

- Shovels and Rope – Pretty Polly
- Xavier Rudd – Road Trippin
- Ricky Albeck – It Goes
- Aaron Thomas – WE Both Know How it Feels
- Phil Lee – She Don’t LEt Love Get in the Way
- Phosphorescence – A Poem on the Men’s Room Wall
- Glynie Rae – Hopeless
- The Yearlings – Old Friend
- Squeezebox Boogaloo – Scared that it won’t Last
- Nicolette and the Nobodies – Didn’t Know
- Soursob Bob – A Reddy in My Cossie
- Willy De Ville – Crow Jane Alley
- Susannah Espie – Disappointment my old Friend
- Don Morrison – Happy Birthday to ME
- Slim Dime – I’m a Stranger in this Town
- Mandy Barnett and Chuck Mead – Jackson
- Allison Russell – Many Mansions
- Caroline Randall Williams – XXX’X AND OOO’S
- Leyla McCalla – Scaled to Survive
- Milo Marks – I’ll Cry For Yours
- Amigo the Devil – Murder at the Bingo Hall
- The Dead South – In Hell I’ll be in Good Company
- Elive Shane – Sympathy for the Devil
- Kitt Daisy and Lewis – Developers Disease
- One PArt Gin – Old Black River
- Handsome Family – Lost Highway
