Heavy Petal: 2024-03-30

  1. Shovels and Rope – C’mon Utah
  2. Secret Sisters – All the Ways
  3. Maggie Borklund – Wasteland
  4. Pancho (Andrew Bunney) – Spanish is the Loving Tongue
  5. HAna and Jessie Lee – The Tallest of Tales
  6. Martha Wainwright and Jim Campilongo – P.O.V Waltz
  7. Loudon Wainwright III – Black Uncle Remus
  8. M Ward – Chinese Translation
  9. Aaron Thomas – My Brother
  10. Elli Belle – Floating
  11. Aaron Thomas – Your Light
  12. Taasha Coates and Gareth Liddiard – Wild Horses
  13. Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks – The Jukies Ball
  14. Sierra Ferrell – Hey Me Hey Mama
  15. Quiet Life and CAry Hearst – Shaky Hand
  16. Susannah Espie – Captain Morgan
  17. Curtis Eller – A Ragged Sayonara
  18. Glenny Rae – Stampede in the Begerkery
  19. Alejandro Escoveda – Castanuelas
  20. Don Morrison – My Wedding
  21. Josh Fortenbury – Another Existential Crisis
  22. Emily Triggs – Rough in the Ring
  23. Hana and Jessie Lee – Paper Boats
  24. JJ GRey and Mofro – Rooster
  25. Howe Gelb and Maria Medieras – Blood Orange
