Heavy Petal: 2024-03-30

- Shovels and Rope – C’mon Utah
- Secret Sisters – All the Ways
- Maggie Borklund – Wasteland
- Pancho (Andrew Bunney) – Spanish is the Loving Tongue
- HAna and Jessie Lee – The Tallest of Tales
- Martha Wainwright and Jim Campilongo – P.O.V Waltz
- Loudon Wainwright III – Black Uncle Remus
- M Ward – Chinese Translation
- Aaron Thomas – My Brother
- Elli Belle – Floating
- Aaron Thomas – Your Light
- Taasha Coates and Gareth Liddiard – Wild Horses
- Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks – The Jukies Ball
- Sierra Ferrell – Hey Me Hey Mama
- Quiet Life and CAry Hearst – Shaky Hand
- Susannah Espie – Captain Morgan
- Curtis Eller – A Ragged Sayonara
- Glenny Rae – Stampede in the Begerkery
- Alejandro Escoveda – Castanuelas
- Don Morrison – My Wedding
- Josh Fortenbury – Another Existential Crisis
- Emily Triggs – Rough in the Ring
- Hana and Jessie Lee – Paper Boats
- JJ GRey and Mofro – Rooster
- Howe Gelb and Maria Medieras – Blood Orange
Reader's opinions