Heavy Petal: 2024-03-02

- Shovels and Rope – A Perfect DAy
- George Ezra – Blame it on Me
- Max Savage – Tried to SAy
- Corb Lund – Redneck Rehab
- Amelia White – Don’t know her
- Alynda Segarra – Small Town Heroes
- Ukelele Death Squad – Not Afraid
- Hurray for the Riff Raff – Oga Lalla
- Lachy Doley – Get out Your Ear’s Way
- Jessie Che – Pretty Baby
- New Graces – Swing Low
- Amy Ray – Time Zone
- JJ GRey and Mofor – Top of the World
- The Coasters – Down in Mexico
- The Back Valley Scribes – Blind
- Corb Lund – El Viejo
- Aaron Thomas – Spiritual Man
- Hurray For the Riff Raff – The World is Dangerous
- Amigo the Devil – Hanging by the Roots
- AMigo the Devil – Stray Dog
- The Andrews Sisters Bing Crosby – The Yodelling Ghost
- Jen Cloher – I Am th River
- Birds of Chicago – Dim Starof the Palisades
- Ricky Albec and the Belair Line Band – Hands
- Shannon McNallly – All THese Blues Go Walking By
- All OUr Exes Live In Texas – Sailboat
- Allison Russell – Eveything I wanted
- The Beggars – Phar Lap
- The Time Jumpers – Blue Highway Blue
