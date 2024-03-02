Heavy Petal: 2024-03-02

  1. Shovels and Rope – A Perfect DAy
  2. George Ezra – Blame it on Me
  3. Max Savage – Tried to SAy
  4. Corb Lund – Redneck Rehab
  5. Amelia White – Don’t know her
  6. Alynda Segarra – Small Town Heroes
  7. Ukelele Death Squad – Not Afraid
  8. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Oga Lalla
  9. Lachy Doley – Get out Your Ear’s Way
  10. Jessie Che – Pretty Baby
  11. New Graces – Swing Low
  12. Amy Ray – Time Zone
  13. JJ GRey and Mofor – Top of the World
  14. The Coasters – Down in Mexico
  15. The Back Valley Scribes – Blind
  16. Corb Lund – El Viejo
  17. Aaron Thomas – Spiritual Man
  18. Hurray For the Riff Raff – The World is Dangerous
  19. Amigo the Devil – Hanging by the Roots
  20. AMigo the Devil – Stray Dog
  21. The Andrews Sisters Bing Crosby – The Yodelling Ghost
  22. Jen Cloher – I Am th River
  23. Birds of Chicago – Dim Starof the Palisades
  24. Ricky Albec and the Belair Line Band – Hands
  25. Shannon McNallly – All THese Blues Go Walking By
  26. All OUr Exes Live In Texas – Sailboat
  27. Allison Russell – Eveything I wanted
  28. The Beggars – Phar Lap
  29. The Time Jumpers – Blue Highway Blue
