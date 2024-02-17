Heavy Petal: 2024-02-17

- Shovels and Rope – GAsoline
- Smoking Time Jazz Club – Tia Juana Man
- Wren Bellette – Sailor
- The Handsome Family – Water into Wine
- Eartha Kitt – C’est Si Bon
- Big State – Blue Skies
- Greg Arnold – In the Sky
- Aaron Thomas – Mouth of the City
- Max Savage and the Lofty Mountain Band – Marry Me`
- The Beggars – Letter From You
- Walking in the Rain – The Prisonaires
- Kevin Burt and Big Medicine – The Same Love that made me laugh
- Carey Mulligan, Gillian Welch and Rhiannon Giddens – Didnt leave nothing but the baby
- Alejandro Escovedo – Too Little Too Late
- Rod Harrison – WHEN
- Nick Drake – Saturday Sun
- Cal Williams – Whiskey Headed Woman
- Pogues – Streams of Whiskey
- My Cherie – Don’t Compare Yourself
- Katie Wighton – Without You
- Don Morrison – My Kombi
- Hooligans – Topsy Turvey World
- Bela Fleck – Rhapsody in Blue
- Asleep at the Wheel – A Good MAn is Hard to find
- Taj Mahal – Zanzibar
- Ella And Sienna – Don’t Call Me
- Dutch Swing College Band – On Revival DAy
- Mace FRancis Plus 11 – Casserole for Two
