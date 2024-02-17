Heavy Petal: 2024-02-17

Written by on February 17, 2024

  1. Shovels and Rope – GAsoline
  2. Smoking Time Jazz Club – Tia Juana Man
  3. Wren Bellette – Sailor
  4. The Handsome Family – Water into Wine
  5. Eartha Kitt – C’est Si Bon
  6. Big State – Blue Skies
  7. Greg Arnold – In the Sky
  8. Aaron Thomas – Mouth of the City
  9. Max Savage and the Lofty Mountain Band – Marry Me`
  10. The Beggars – Letter From You
  11. Walking in the Rain – The Prisonaires
  12. Kevin Burt and Big Medicine – The Same Love that made me laugh
  13. Carey Mulligan, Gillian Welch and Rhiannon Giddens – Didnt leave nothing but the baby
  14. Alejandro Escovedo – Too Little Too Late
  15. Rod Harrison – WHEN
  16. Nick Drake – Saturday Sun
  17. Cal Williams – Whiskey Headed Woman
  18. Pogues – Streams of Whiskey
  19. My Cherie – Don’t Compare Yourself
  20. Katie Wighton – Without You
  21. Don Morrison – My Kombi
  22. Hooligans – Topsy Turvey World
  23. Bela Fleck – Rhapsody in Blue
  24. Asleep at the Wheel – A Good MAn is Hard to find
  25. Taj Mahal – Zanzibar
  26. Ella And Sienna – Don’t Call Me
  27. Dutch Swing College Band – On Revival DAy
  28. Mace FRancis Plus 11 – Casserole for Two
