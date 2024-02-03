Heavy Petal: 2024-02-03

  1. Secret sisters – Hes fine
  2. Melanie – Lay Down
  3. Adrienne Lenker – Sadness as a Gift
  4. Bunney Lunam – Kurraka
  5. Calexico – Sunken Waltz
  6. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  7. NickShoulders – Whoped if you do
  8. Cowboy Junkies – Sun comes up its Tuesday morrning
  9. The Avett Bros – Thtas how I got to memphis
  10. Tuckshop – River
  11. Max savage – Chains
  12. Hana and Jesse Lee – The tallest of Tales
  13. Gene Clark – Train leaves here this morniing
  14. Bella White – Just like leaving
  15. Aaron Thomas – Bottle of Wine
  16. Bill Callahan – One fine moriing
  17. Sturt Avenue – After Midnight
  18. Jen Lush – Lovers parting, dawn
  19. Lucinda Williams – King of Hearts
  20. Wiilard Grant Conspiracy – River in the pines
  21. Hank Williams – Alone and Forsaken
  22. Shovel and Rope – Gotta get outta here
  23. Topp Twins – Calf Club day
  24. Tyler Childers – I will wait for you
  25. Roseann Cash &Bruce springsteen – Sea of Haertbreak
  26. John Prine – Angel from Montgomery
