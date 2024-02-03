Heavy Petal: 2024-02-03

- Secret sisters – Hes fine
- Melanie – Lay Down
- Adrienne Lenker – Sadness as a Gift
- Bunney Lunam – Kurraka
- Calexico – Sunken Waltz
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- NickShoulders – Whoped if you do
- Cowboy Junkies – Sun comes up its Tuesday morrning
- The Avett Bros – Thtas how I got to memphis
- Tuckshop – River
- Max savage – Chains
- Hana and Jesse Lee – The tallest of Tales
- Gene Clark – Train leaves here this morniing
- Bella White – Just like leaving
- Aaron Thomas – Bottle of Wine
- Bill Callahan – One fine moriing
- Sturt Avenue – After Midnight
- Jen Lush – Lovers parting, dawn
- Lucinda Williams – King of Hearts
- Wiilard Grant Conspiracy – River in the pines
- Hank Williams – Alone and Forsaken
- Shovel and Rope – Gotta get outta here
- Topp Twins – Calf Club day
- Tyler Childers – I will wait for you
- Roseann Cash &Bruce springsteen – Sea of Haertbreak
- John Prine – Angel from Montgomery
Reader's opinions