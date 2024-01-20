Heavy Petal: 2024-01-20

- Sharon Van Etten – In My Room
- Kelly Menhennet – Spanish Harlot
- Lucinda Williams – The Night’s Too Long
- Flatland Cavalry – Sober Heart of Mine
- The Bumper Jacksons – The Bacon Adoration
- Aaron Thomas – Bottle of Wine
- Dukes of Jump – Long Legged Lizzy
- Soursob Bob – Hard Rubbish Day
- Alabama 3 – Lost and Found
- The Elmores – Quick Sand
- Hot Club of Cowtown – Near Mrs.
- Hot Club Sandwich – Smoke Smoke that Cigarette
- Sierra Ferrell – Far Away across the Sea
- All our Exes Live in Texas – The Devil’s Part
- Mitch King – Clear as Mud
- Greg Arnold – In The Sky
- John Craigie – Pagan Church
- Houndmouth – A Whiter Shade of Pale
- Soursob Bob – Mazda 323 Outback Homesick Blues
- Isadora’s Dream – The Colours they were burnt
- ALice de Micele – Harvest Moon
- Giant Sand – Hard on Things
- Hurray for the Riff Raff – Lately in Dm
- Nick Vulture – Nobody is You
- Aoi Teshima – C’est si Bon
- Skiffle Party – Last Train to Fernando
- Bunney Lunam – Kurraka
- Oscar Isaac and The Secret Sisters – Hang Me oh Hang ME
- Ayatake Ezaki – A Full Moon in the Sky Tonight
