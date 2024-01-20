Heavy Petal: 2024-01-20

Written by on January 20, 2024

  1. Sharon Van Etten – In My Room
  2. Kelly Menhennet – Spanish Harlot
  3. Lucinda Williams – The Night’s Too Long
  4. Flatland Cavalry – Sober Heart of Mine
  5. The Bumper Jacksons – The Bacon Adoration
  6. Aaron Thomas – Bottle of Wine
  7. Dukes of Jump – Long Legged Lizzy
  8. Soursob Bob – Hard Rubbish Day
  9. Alabama 3 – Lost and Found
  10. The Elmores – Quick Sand
  11. Hot Club of Cowtown – Near Mrs.
  12. Hot Club Sandwich – Smoke Smoke that Cigarette
  13. Sierra Ferrell – Far Away across the Sea
  14. All our Exes Live in Texas – The Devil’s Part
  15. Mitch King – Clear as Mud
  16. Greg Arnold – In The Sky
  17. John Craigie – Pagan Church
  18. Houndmouth – A Whiter Shade of Pale
  19. Soursob Bob – Mazda 323 Outback Homesick Blues
  20. Isadora’s Dream – The Colours they were burnt
  21. ALice de Micele – Harvest Moon
  22. Giant Sand – Hard on Things
  23. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Lately in Dm
  24. Nick Vulture – Nobody is You
  25. Aoi Teshima – C’est si Bon
  26. Skiffle Party – Last Train to Fernando
  27. Bunney Lunam – Kurraka
  28. Oscar Isaac and The Secret Sisters – Hang Me oh Hang ME
  29. Ayatake Ezaki – A Full Moon in the Sky Tonight
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-01-20

Current track

Title

Artist