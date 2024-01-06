Heavy Petal: 2024-01-06

  1. Phosphorescence – Ride On Right On
  2. Delsinki and Mick Thomas – Sundkilda Sinset
  3. Nick Vulture – Drink More water
  4. Alexander Moore – Neglected Woman
  5. Teskey Brothers – Hard Feeling
  6. Courtney Robb – Wounded Bird
  7. Brown as Elvis – Mariana
  8. Neko Case – Brown Eyed Handsome Man
  9. Howard Fishman – Blue Yodel Stomp
  10. AAron Thomas – Long Lost Friend
  11. Elliot Brood – Paper Money
  12. Hurray For the Riff Raff – Slow Walk
  13. Axe and the Ivory – Strangers
  14. Neil Young – Burned
  15. Alice Gerrard – Gallop to Kansas
  16. Brent Cobb – PAtina
  17. Dr John Band and Jimmy Donley – Remeber ME?
  18. The A’s – Why I’m Grieving
  19. The Cats and the Fiddle – The Hep Cat’s Holiday
  20. Alabama Shakes – Heartbreaker
  21. Bumper Jacksons – Delta Bound
  22. Jack Johnson – Willie Got me Stoned
  23. Willie Nelson and Snoop Dog – Roll Me Up and Smoke Me when i die
  24. Particle and Daniel Lanois – Die When I’m High
  25. Allison Russell – The Returner
  26. Georgia Mooney – Consider it A Gift
  27. Lone Bellow – Pink Rabbits
  28. Netherby – Up Close
  29. Saltwater Taffy – Summertime
  30. Mahalia Barnes – You are My Sunshine
  31. Julie London – Sunday Morning
