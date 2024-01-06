Heavy Petal: 2024-01-06

- Phosphorescence – Ride On Right On
- Delsinki and Mick Thomas – Sundkilda Sinset
- Nick Vulture – Drink More water
- Alexander Moore – Neglected Woman
- Teskey Brothers – Hard Feeling
- Courtney Robb – Wounded Bird
- Brown as Elvis – Mariana
- Neko Case – Brown Eyed Handsome Man
- Howard Fishman – Blue Yodel Stomp
- AAron Thomas – Long Lost Friend
- Elliot Brood – Paper Money
- Hurray For the Riff Raff – Slow Walk
- Axe and the Ivory – Strangers
- Neil Young – Burned
- Alice Gerrard – Gallop to Kansas
- Brent Cobb – PAtina
- Dr John Band and Jimmy Donley – Remeber ME?
- The A’s – Why I’m Grieving
- The Cats and the Fiddle – The Hep Cat’s Holiday
- Alabama Shakes – Heartbreaker
- Bumper Jacksons – Delta Bound
- Jack Johnson – Willie Got me Stoned
- Willie Nelson and Snoop Dog – Roll Me Up and Smoke Me when i die
- Particle and Daniel Lanois – Die When I’m High
- Allison Russell – The Returner
- Georgia Mooney – Consider it A Gift
- Lone Bellow – Pink Rabbits
- Netherby – Up Close
- Saltwater Taffy – Summertime
- Mahalia Barnes – You are My Sunshine
- Julie London – Sunday Morning
Reader's opinions